Elections take shape after candidate filing ends Published 12:08 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

SALISBURY — The 2025 municipal elections are officially set after filing ended at noon on Friday.

Salisbury

In Salisbury, challenger Gemale Black became the last person to add his name to the race for the Salisbury City Council. Black is the head of the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP and no stranger to city politics, having run for election to the City Council multiple times in the past decade.

Other candidates for the Salisbury City Council include incumbents Harry McLaughlin, David Post, Carlton Jackson and Susan Kluttz along with challengers Adrian Maldonado, Shanikka Gadson-Harris and Nina Thomas.

The candidates are vying for all four spots on the City Council. However, because this is the election that staggered terms are going to be implemented, the two highest vote-getters will serve four-year terms while the other two will serve two-year terms.

Incumbent Tamara Sheffield filed for reelection to the mayoral seat and is running unchallenged.

East Spencer

Incumbent East Spencer Alderman Dwayne Holmes filed for reelection on Thursday, meaning that every race for the town board of aldermen now has a candidate. Incumbents Albert Smith and Shawn Rush previously filed for reelection.

Mayor Barbara Mallett filed for reelection earlier as well, meaning that all four open seats in the town’s government are uncontested.

Kannapolis

Multiple candidates threw their hat into the ring in Kannapolis, as mayoral candidate Justin Lewter filed on Friday, challengers Isaiah Payne and Harrison Davis filed for election to full terms on the City Council on Thursday, and challenger Naomi Hatchell filed for the two-year unexpired term on Thursday.

Kannapolis has a healthy amount of candidates, with candidates for the mayoral seat being Lewter along with incumbent Darrell Hinnant and challenger Doug Wilson.

For the three full-term seats on the City Council, candidates include incumbents Dianne Berry and Jeanne Dixon along with plentiful challengers in Jamie Richardson, Zachary Erwin, Jayne Williams, Milton Smith, Tom Kincaid, Payne and Davis.

The unexpired term has two years remaining, and is the result of Kincaid resignation from the City Council in December of 2023 and subsequent reappointment in January of 2024. Candidates for the unexpired seat include Phil Goodman, Holden Sides, Jeffery Haney and Hatchell.

Spencer

In Spencer, no additional candidates filed for election to the three open Board of Aldermen seats. Incumbents Rashid Muhammad and Erin Moody filed as well as challenger Pamela Stanley. All three are running uncontested.

Incumbent Alderman Andrew Howe did not file for reelection.

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry poses another uneventful election, as Incumbent Mayor Brittany Barnhardt and Incumbent Town Council Members John Linker and Laurie Mack each were the only candidates to file for reelection.

Cleveland

Cleveland did not have any additional candidates file for election in the last two days, meaning that Mayor Pat Phifer will be running for election uncontested.

The three open Board of Commissioner seats are also uncontested as incumbents Jeanette Rankin and John Brown each filed for reelection along with challenger Shawn Worden.

Incumbent Wilson Holloway did not file for reelection.

Landis

After filing ending, Landis’s two incumbent aldermen, Darrell Overcash and Tony Corriher, will be running uncontested to the two open seats on the town’s board.

Rockwell

In Rockwell, incumbent Mayor Chuck Bowman will be running uncontested for reelection after filing.

Two seats are available for the Board of Aldermen, with challenger Jimmy Holmes and incumbent Jay Stake also running uncontested.

Incumbent Aldermen Bill Earnhardt said he was keeping his time on the board “short and sweet” after his appointment to fill a vacancy in April of 2024 to fill the seat vacated by Fred West’s resignation.

China Grove/Faith

China Grove and Faith are the only two towns without elections this year after the N.C. Legislature approved moving their elections to even years. The legislature’s bill also changed Faith’s aldermen to four-year terms.