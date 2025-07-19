Doug Creamer: I forgot

By Doug Creamer

I looked out the window one morning thinking a squirrel was under the bird feeders. I pulled the curtain back for a closer look and discovered that it was not a squirrel but a raccoon. He was chowing down on the seeds that were on the ground but he had obviously been in the feeders, too. Both feeders were empty and I had recently filled them. I took a few pictures as proof of our morning visitor.

My wife reminded me that we had raccoon problems many years ago. She described how the raccoons had learned to open a feeder with a pretty tough latch to get to the food. I didn’t remember the intruder from years ago. But the longer I thought about it, I do remember that we took that feeder down to get one that was more secure. It took a little more effort to jog the memory. There are many things that are tucked away up there.

My parents both have good memories and can remember things from many years ago, but they will also tell you that some of the details are getting a little fuzzy. What they both have told me is that new memories are really difficult to remember. They can forget what they ate for dinner a few nights ago or if they have taken their medicine. It’s tough when their memory slips, but most of the time with a little prompt the memory will return.

My wife and I have taken to writing notes for ourselves and each other. Honey do lists are helpful so I won’t forget what needs to get done. Keeping appointments and meetings written on calendars helps to keep us both straight. The side of my computer is covered in Post It notes to help me remember important things.

I started to wonder how easy it might be to lose stories that are a part of our testimony. I believe there are certain encounters and experiences with God that will never fade away, but I wonder if others have slipped away unnoticed. What might seem significant in the moment could escape into the darkness of forgotten events.

How do we keep from losing something significant in our lives? I think it is important that we share our stories. “I remember when God did this in my life.” “I remember a time when it looked like all was lost and then God came through for me.” God gives us these experiences not just to help us in the moment but to create in us a testimony to His goodness. It’s those testimonies that when shared with others can build faith that God will come through for us. It can also ignite a new faith and bring people into a relationship with God.

When we are going through a tough time, it is important for us to review how God has come through for us in the past. By reminding ourselves we end up building our own faith. It reminds us that we can trust God in the hard times. It is easy to have faith in God when everything is going well; it is during the hard times that we need reminding.

Most of us who attend church have taken communion. We eat the bread and drink the wine. Jesus told us to do it in remembrance of Him. We need to remind ourselves of the high price Jesus paid for us. He gave His life so we can have a relationship with God, our good, good Father. Jesus’ blood removes the stain of sin in our lives. God promises to forget all our sins. His body was whipped so our bodies can be made new. He paid for our healing. We must never forget what it cost Jesus and the Father for our salvation, forgiveness, healing and deliverance.

It is easy to forget things, especially as we grow older. I want to encourage you to remember all the ways God has blessed you. Think about the many times you felt Him close when you desperately needed Him. Remember the way the scriptures have come alive at critical moments and guided you through circumstances. Remember the price Jesus paid for you! God the Father and Jesus love you far more than you will ever believe. They want a relationship with you. It’s all up to you. You have to open your heart to them. It’s not too late! Today is the day of salvation. You will never forget the day you let them into your heart.

