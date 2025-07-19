City sets public hearing on Plaza sale; more information given by developers Published 12:10 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

SALISBURY — Ahead of a public hearing on the potential purchase of the city-owned Plaza, members of the development team headed by the Wallace family appeared in front of the Salisbury City Council on Tuesday and presented their preliminary plans and gave more information.

The City Council’s only action on Tuesday was scheduling a public hearing to allow for public input for its next regular meeting on Aug. 5.

The potential $2.2 million sale of the building comes less than three years after the city issued a request for proposals for developers interested in purchasing the building. Economic Development Director Sada Troutman said that in 2022, the city issued an RFP that was initially very broad in order to not exclude any out-of-the-box ideas.

The city received three responses to the initial RFP, and the city then narrowed the focus onto maintaining the building’s status as a historic symbol as well as developing the commercial and residential elements. Only two of the companies submitted revised proposals in October of 2023. Troutman said in an email on Wednesday that the city chose the Wallace family because they were willing to commit to investing more funding into the building.

Troutman and City Attorney Graham Corriher laid out the requirements for the Wallace family in the proposed agreement during the meeting, which included:

A minimum investment of $7.3 million in hard costs, which are typically physical building improvements

Completion of the project within five years of closing

Develop a plan for relocation of existing tenants within six months of closing and provide notice

Restoring the exterior walls

Modernizing or replacing the elevator

Maintaining the ground floor commercial space

Increasing the residential space by at least 10 units

Providing a new dumpster enclosure for the block

Troutman also provided some numbers on the benefits of selling the building for the city.

Currently, the city receives revenue from the renting of the apartments and commercial spaces as well as renting roof-top space for antennas at The Plaza. On average, the city receives approximately $105,000 in revenue over expenses from the building every year, which when depreciation is factored equals approximately $17,000 in annual net income. However, Troutman noted in an email that staff time to maintain and manage the building is not factored into the equation because the city does not separate those out, meaning that the number is even less.

Based on the additional residential units and the addition of the building to the tax rolls, Troutman estimated that the sale would provide $390,000 to $680,000 in additional tax revenue, both property and sales, over a 10-year period.

Based on a state study that found that $11,000 was spent annually in the downtown district per residential unit and $40,000 was spent annually in the broader community per residential unit, Troutman estimated that the economic impact would be $363,000 in downtown economic impact and $1,360,000 in city-wide impact.

After Troutman and Corriher’s presentation, Lane Wallace, who is heading the project for the Wallace family, and historic developer Josh Barnhardt provided some information on their specific plans for the property.

For the first floor, the contract stipulates that the developers keep the three commercial spaces available, while Wallace said that they are looking to introduce a more open concept to the space.

“When you walk into that space, all the historic elements will remain the same, but then it’ll be completely open. Right now, it’s closed off into three separate sections and you have to go through multiple little hallways and nooks to get to the primary elevator, so we’re going to completely open that up to have more common space,” said Wallace.

For the second and third floors, Wallace said they plan to introduce “efficiency units,” which are residential units that can be utilized for either short-term residential rentals or as “Airbnb-style” rentals.

For the remaining floors, Wallace said that the footprints of the apartments will remain the same, but that they were “going to give them a very serious uplift.”

She added that the developers are also looking into options with the basement, which is currently empty but has hosted a restaurant, a bar and a barber shop in the past.

All told, Troutman said that the project is expected to cost approximately $11.5 million when the purchase price of approximately $2.2 million and the development costs of approximately $7.3 million are added to the expected $1.4 million in soft costs, which include engineering and architecture fees, management fees and contingency funding.

The city took ownership of the building in 1990, after Ralph and Anne Ketner of Food Lion fame partnered with the city to purchase the building, restore it and then donate it back to the city. The Ketners hoped that the building would serve as a residential area and allow for workforce housing, and placed a restriction on the deed when they donated it that the city would be required to manage and maintain the property for at least 30 years.

The Ketners and city breathed life into a building that had been struggling for years, with the city looking to find developers willing to purchase the building or even attempting to buy the Wallace Building themselves for just under a decade. However, the condition gave many pause, as the Ketners ended up losing money on the project during the years they were partnered with the city.

The building itself has a long and storied history of severe ups-and-downs, beginning with its construction by Henry Clay Grubb in early 1900. Grubb’s descendant Clay Grubb is part of the Wallace family’s proposed team for the development of the property.

When Henry Clay Grubb died in 1913, he still owed more than $100,000 as an unpaid balance on the building so it was put for auction. The Wallace family purchased it for $115,000 in 1914.

Under the Wallaces’ early ownership, the building’s construction was completed and served as the home for “practically every doctor in town and most of the life insurance companies” along with the Old Hickory Club, a gentleman’s organization that called many of Salisbury’s prominent figures members, according to a 1960 Salisbury Post article by Jim Hurley Jr.

The first economic downturn for the building came after World War II, when the hospital began its own period of growth. Many doctors that had offices in the Wallace Building moved to the area surrounding the then Rowan Memorial Hospital, leaving many of the office spaces devoid of tenants.

In 1960, the Wallace family had made significant effort to modernize the building, leading to many of its spaces being rented by tenants for a short period.

In 1961, manager Leo Wallace sold the building to New York-based Wallace Building Associates, which was led by Samuel Siegel. During the Seigel-led group’s ownership of the building, Wallace Realty managed the city’s skyscraper.

The group owned the building until selling it to businessmen Frank Fox and Rufus Brock along with Furches Enterprises, all based out of Mocksville, in 1978. At the time of the sale, a Salisbury Post article described the building as drained of life.

“In a way, it’s a shame to have nobody taking an interest in the place until now. It’s kind of depressing when the place is so empty. You can walk down the halls and see how it is,” Dr. John Zimmerman Jr. told the Post in 1978.

At the time, Zimmerman occupied and practiced as a dentist in the same four-floor office his father opened the dental practice in.

The building then began to cycle through owners, each of whom had grand plans of renovation and restoration that did not come to fruition for one reason or another, with higher-than-expected costs being cited often.

Oakboro-based businessman Carroll Braun purchased the building in 1980. Under Braun’s ownership, an architecture firm provided a quote of $900,000 for a complete renovation, or five times what Braun bought it for. When he purchased it, Braun noted that 50 percent of the offices were vacant and in “poor condition.”

Braun was unable to afford the high price and sold it to Greensboro-based Gateway Properties in 1984. Under Gateway, represented by James Moser often in Salisbury Post articles, the frustration in the state of the building hit its peak. Moser quarrelled with the City Council about the appearance of the building and surrounding sidewalks, with arguments being held over downtown pigeons (and their droppings covering the Wallace Building’s walls), sidewalk repairs and bus stops.

Gateway was often called an “absentee” and “uncooperative” owner by Salisbury officials during its ownership. Eventually, Braun was able to repurchase the building and worked with the city to create the buy-option contract that culminated in the purchase by the Ketners and the city.