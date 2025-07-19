Ashlie Miller: Rewatch, reread, rediscover Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

By Ashlie Miller

When it comes to watching movies or reading books, there are generally two types of people: those who rewatch or reread, and (so, I’ve heard) those who don’t. I wonder if the latter group is also the sort who won’t eat leftovers — but I’ll save that for another day.

As you may have guessed, I am in the first camp. A glance at my Prime account would reveal that I am most willing to rewatch something, particularly shows from before this century. If a show or movie pops up in my “rewatch” section, I will probably choose that rather than any original programming from a streaming platform.

I like comfort, but more than that, I enjoy revisiting and rediscovering characters and plots. Last week, on a particularly hot afternoon, we rewatched a movie that felt like summer: Because of Winn-Dixie.

While I am familiar with the movie — we own a copy — I was not prepared for the emotions it stirred in me. How many years had passed since I last saw it? Four, five, maybe more. A lot of life has happened. I connect differently with the story. Had I not been watching with my two youngest children, I could easily have released the dam of emotions waiting to flood my eyeballs. But, had I surrendered even a trickle, I doubt I would have quickly recovered.

Isn’t it funny how something you already know can hit differently later on? I have heard Christian songwriters share that songs they wrote 30 years ago minister to them in fresh ways now. You likely have songs like that too — part of the soundtrack of your life.

There is another familiar friend who continues to meet me where I am, time after time, revealing new things about me and about Himself. It is through the written Word of God. I am blessed to have been brought up in a culture that fostered a love for reading Scripture. My childhood pastor would challenge the congregation to read it personally. I wonder if he knew children like me were listening too.

Each time I return to a familiar passage, the words in those pages meet me where I am. Some words that regularly minister continue to be like a familiar comfort meal. Other words, I barely noticed before, meet me fresh and anew.

While I have other pieces of literature that I love to reread every few years, there are no other Inspired words that can offer me the love and compassion of a great Friend, Father, Creator and Savior.

Yes, I like to rewatch and reread (and I also love good leftovers). In some cases, it is about revisiting and rediscovery, but when it comes to the Bible, it is a relationship that draws me back, time after time.

Ashlie Miller lives in Concord with her family.