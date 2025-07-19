Ann Farabee: Not coming back? Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

By Ann Farabee

Not coming back?

Do we hear more powerful words than those spoken by a three-year-old?

Sure, but not this time.

Our family lost Nana recently. She was the grandmother of eight.

We really did not lose her though. We know where she is.

She is in heaven — with Jesus.

My two- and three-year-old grandsons that Nana and I share, found their way to Nana’s chair often. They knew where she would be sitting. I am sure conversation flowed easily, as they probably had lots of questions for her and she had lots of answers for them.

I am not sure if they have yet internalized the meaning of the emptiness of Nana’s chair where they often stopped to share their thoughts, but the older one said this, “Nana went to heaven. She’s not coming back.”

The younger brother was standing beside him, looking up toward the ceiling, with his big brown eyes trying to see her in the heavens. No doubt but what Nana experienced that loving moment from heaven with them.

I had expected the words, “Nana went to heaven,” but the words, “She’s not coming back,” hit me a little hard as I looked into their eyes. They wanted encouragement, so I gave it to them, “We will see her in heaven one day.” They knew that already, but they needed to hear it again — and I needed to say it again.

The younger one’s eyes met mine with a bit of a question, but the older one’s eyes were shining, as he said, “I know.”

The nine-year-old granddaughter, who was with Nana daily, looked to me, knowing God’s promise of heaven. Her beautiful eyes were wider and brighter than ever, filled with tears that she held back for a few seconds until two huge teardrops fell onto her cheeks. Although always beautiful, something about the raw emotion in that moment filled with the largest most intimate tears I had ever seen, will forever be etched in my memory as the most beautiful she had ever been.

The younger grandchildren were a bit young to completely internalize this moment in time — but I believe they did. That is called the Holy Spirit, speaking to our children’s young hearts.

It happens through the Power of God. They knew Nana was in heaven. They knew Nana was not coming back.

They also knew that one day they would be in heaven with her. They knew they would see her again.

Not only did they know, but they fervently and without a doubt believe it.

What does it take for a little child to know and believe?

Perhaps they know and believe because their family knows and believes.

Jesus not only speaks to our hearts, but He also speaks to the hearts of our children.

As we were in the middle of three hours at the funeral home visiting with others, remembering and talking about Nana, and comforting one another, I stood still and listened for a moment. Standing still brought comfort. Not only was there the natural feeling of grieving the loss of an amazing lady of the Lord, but there was another overpowering emotion. It was love. Love for Nana, of course, but the love reached out even further — to everyone in the room — and Jesus in our midst.

As Christians, we do not have to grieve as those who have no hope, We can grieve with hope.

We grieve over losing her, but rejoice that she is with Jesus and that we will be with her again.

The earth is the Lord’s and so are the heavens. That lets me know that it all belongs to the Lord. We belong to Jesus. Whether it is our last step as we leave Earth or our first step into heaven, Jesus is with us. No matter the place, the way, the time — Jesus walks with us. We do not need to fear.

Death is about our life on Earth coming to an end and our life in Heaven beginning.

That is why we call it eternal life.