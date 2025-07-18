Youth bowling: Fox 27th in national tournament Published 12:01 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Staff report

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Erwin Middle School bowler Kylie Fox performed with poise and precision in the biggest event of her career so far.

Fox bowled 16 games in a four-day period in the Junior Gold Championships, a national competition that was conducted in the Green Bay area. That meant a lot of adjustments as far as different alleys, different oil patterns and different start times for Fox. She had a 4 a.m. wakeup call one day for a drive to a 7 a.m. competition.

Fox finished 27th out of 107 girls in 12U division. climbing steadily up the standings after a jittery start.

Fox’s best four-game block was 633, and she also had a 631. She averaged 149 pins with a high game of 189.