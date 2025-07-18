School’s out, kids are curious: Be responsible gun owners Published 12:06 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Across Rowan County, there has been uptick in both car thefts and thefts of firearms from cars and leaders in law enforcement across the county are reminding gun owners to be responsible about securing weapons, particularly when it comes to guns in cars.

According to a recent study by the nonpartisan think tank Council on Criminal Justice, during the five-year span from 2018-2022, the number of guns reported stolen from vehicles increased by 31 percent, while the number of guns stolen in residential burglaries during that same period dropped by nearly 40 percent. That trend appears to continue today.

And while it was once cars parked in driveways, the new trend is to break into cars in parking lots or in parking garages.

Current North Carolina laws on securing firearms is focused mainly on preventing minors from gaining access to guns, with NC General Statute § 14-315.1 mandating that firearms must be stored in a manner that prevents unsupervised minors from gaining access, especially if the firearm is loaded.

But that doesn’t address the theft of firearms for use in crimes or to sell on the streets, and it doesn’t give much guidance on what is considered property security.

Police chiefs across Rowan County encourage gun owners to take simple but effective measures to make sure any firearm is secure, both from curious children and from thieves, as well as from family members who may just not be well educated in the handling of firearms.

“While we obviously encourage everyone to lock and secure their vehicle when they are not in it,” said Spencer Police Chief Michael File, “a locked car and a ‘hidden’ firearm is still an easy target for those who intend on breaking in.”

Using a car as a storage for a gun is ill advised at best, he noted.

“Simply put, a piece of glass and a plastic dash lock will seldom stop a thief intent on locating valuables,” File explained. “We encourage law-abiding gun owners to exercise their rights of firearm ownership, but also encourage everyone to responsibly store their firearms in a manner that will prevent thieves and/or children from accessing the weapons.”

Rowan County has had its share of tragedies involving guns, including young children accidentally shooting siblings because they are unaware how the gun works and that it is not a toy, and older young people accidentally shooting a friend because they believed the gun was not loaded.

A gun owner who does not properly secure a weapon that is then found by a minor and used to cause harm or damage can face misdemeanor charges under N.C. law.

For people like Granite Quarry-Faith Police Chief Todd Taylor, it speaks to the change in society. Taylor grew up, he said, on a farm, where guns were introduced early in life, but as tools.

“We were taught to respect a firearm, to understand its purpose and its danger, and to treat it accordingly,” he said. “Guns are not toys.”

Primarily, he said, “you should always assume a gun is loaded unless you have physically verified it is not, and even then, it’s best to behave as if there is still a round in the chamber.”

He also noted that “if you are done with your vehicle for the day, and your gun has been with you, it’s best to take it inside and secure it rather than leave it in your car.” He said a slight increase in the theft of motor vehicles in the county and across the state of late also means that the thieves that steal the cars are going to end up getting firearms in the process, whether they intend to or not, and that’s an unintended danger.

“It’s easy enough to get a gun safe or a gun lock that is a cable that threads through the trigger,” he said. “They’re not expensive and for very little money, you prevent a tremendous tragedy.” And a number of departments and agencies offer gun locks for free.

“All guns should be safely stored at all times,” said Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry. “Safely securing firearms is a key component of responsible gun ownership. Anyone at any age could be the victim of an accidental shooting. We have free gun locks available for any one who would like one.”

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office also participates in Project Safe Child and provides free gun locks to citizen.

Captain Mark McDaniel of the Sheriff’s Office, while addressing a recent tragedy involving a young man who shot and killed a friend using a gun he believed was not loaded, said there are four cardinal rules about firearms that everyone should remember when handling a gun.

“Always treat any firearm as if it were loaded,” he said. “Only point your firearm at your intended target. Be certain of your target and what is behind it. And finally, keep your finger off the trigger and outside the trigger guard until you are ready to fire.”

The Salisbury Police Department adds two rules to those: Keep firearms out of reach of or secured against children and unauthorized individuals, and never use alcohol or drugs before or while shooting, because impaired judgment can lead to dangerous situations or actions.

In addition, firearms should absolutely be secured and kept away from anyone at risk of inflicting self-harm or suicide.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, in 2024 in Rowan County, 57 residents went to the local emergency room for treatment of injuries from firearms. That was a 73-percent increase for the same thing over the previous year.

Salisbury police have worked over the years to reduce crimes particularly involving firearms, including a Cease Fire program that they run in partnership with the local NAACP.

In general, according to law enforcement and to most responsible gun owners, firearms should be kept safe and secure when not in use.

“Safe and secure are complementary components,” said a spokesman for Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Gun Violence Solutions, “Safe means unloaded and secure means locked up in a secure place such as a gun safe or lock box. The key or lock combination should only be accessible to authorized users.”