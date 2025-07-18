Local golf: Lyerly in contention for 2 rounds in GPro event Published 1:09 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Staff report

RADFORD, Va. — Nick Lyerly was in contention for two rounds in a GPro event — The River Championship — held on the Pete Dye River Course.

A graduate of East Rowan and UNC Greensboro, Lyerly, 26, was tied for sixth after shooting 69-70 on Monday and Tuesday. He shot 4-over 76 on Wednesday and dropped to a tie for 20th. He finished the tournament at 1-under, 10 shots off the pace.

Lyerly won $1,345.

Lyerly tied for eighth at 13-under in the Colonial Classic in Thomasville in June and won $2,280.

Tanner Bibey, a former Catawba College golfer who was a Labor Day Four-Ball champion in 2019, shot a first-round 65 and finished tied for sixth at 211 in The River Championship. He won $2,677.