Little League softball: Pitt County edges Rowan 10U Published 6:01 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Staff report

PFAFFTOWN — Pitt County won 4-3 against Rowan County in seven innings on Friday in the 10U Little League softball state championship game.

The teams were meeting for the third time in the tournament.

Rowan won against Pitt County on Wednesday night to force a second championship game.