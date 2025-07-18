Landis takes steps to move fire building to park Published 12:08 am Friday, July 18, 2025

LANDIS — The Landis Board of Aldermen voted to relocate the fire building that currently sits at public works to the new D.C. and Frances Linn Park to join other historic Landis buildings as a tribute to the town’s past.

The prospective fire exhibit will join other historic buildings in the town’s new park, which was donated to Landis following D.C. Linn’s death.

Mayor Meredith Smith indicated at the meeting this week that the town needed to formally address the building because of a discrepancy between previous board action and the latest renderings submitted for the park.

“The renderings that were voted on in 2023 had a fire exhibit on it,” Smith said. “In 2023, the original renderings that were voted on by the board, minus Mr. (Alderman Ryan) Nelms, who was the chair of the committee at the time for the DC and Frances Linn park, had a fire exhibit on it.”

However, the renderings that came back to the town that included a bird’s eye view featured no fire exhibit.

“This is to make sure everybody understands that we are not putting a new structure, but we are having a fire exhibit in the park,” Smith said. “It was on the original 2009 request from Mr. DC Linn that it shows a fire exhibit.”

During the meeting, Town Manager Michael Ambrose said that current cost estimates peg the project to relocate the building from the public works site to the D.C. and Frances Linn Park site would be $5,000.

“We will move the old building at public works at a future date to the park to match the older buildings that are down there,” he added.

Michelle Gray is the chair of the committee tasked with planning the D.C. and Frances Linn Park. On Monday, she said the plans to move the building from public works to the park align with her committee’s unanimous vote to have no new construction in that space.

“We did not feel like it was for the best use in that space to build new buildings, so we voted 0-6 to not go forward with new construction,” Gray said.

According to Gray, there is still a lot of work to be done with regards to the park.

“We do have quite a ways to go with getting the buildings moved and getting them back to a more accurate historical representation,” she said. “…This was a big challenge to overcome because it was missing on the renderings, so there was some misunderstanding, so we wanted to make sure everything was there.”

For now, the building is being referred to as a fire exhibit, but town officials will still have to decide what goes into it.

“We have not talked about what is going in any of the buildings,” Nelms said.

Smith added, “We have to vote on what is going in every building and right now we are not there. The committee has not brought to us what is going on in every building, so when it does, we will go from there.”

The motion to approve moving the building to the park was made by Nelms and seconded by Alderman Darrell Overcash before being approved unanimously.