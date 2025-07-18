Incidents — July 18 Published 12:00 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A burglary on Stokes Ferry Road, Gold Hill reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. June 11 and 5 p.m. July 13, and was reported July 15.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Henderson Grove Church Road was reported at 1:30 p.m July 15.

Salisbury Police reports

• An incident of tampering with a motor vehicle on Prestwick Court reportedly occurred between 10:14 a.m. July 14 and 10:14 a.m. July 16.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Jake Alexander Boulevard West reportedly occurred about 12:40 p.m. July 16.

• An incident of credit card fraud on Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred about 7:56 pm. July 15 and was reported July 16.

• The Rowan County Public Library on West Fisher Street reported an incident of vandalism about 7:17 p.m. July 16.

• A theft of a motor vehicle from Fairmont Avenue reportedly occurred between noon July 15 and 7:26 p.m July 16.





