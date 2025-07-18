Granite Quarry continues moving towards Civic Park renovations with Cannon Foundation donation Published 12:10 am Friday, July 18, 2025

GRANITE QUARRY — The town of Granite Quarry is inching closer to fully funding Phase 1 of the Granite Civic Park renovation project, with a recent donation from the Cannon Foundation bringing the town within $600,000.

The members of the Town Council voted during the meeting on Monday to accept the award of $100,000 from the Concord-based Cannon Foundation for the project. That money comes on the heels of a $500,000 grant from the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF), a $20,000 grant from the Woodson Foundation and a $35,000 grant from the Robertson Family Foundation grant.

When those grant revenues are added to the town’s own fund balance appropriation, the town now stands at a total of $1,614,917 with the expected cost being $2.2 million.

The first phase of the project includes:

Existing picnic shelter renovations

Playground

Paved walking trail

Existing tennis court resurfacing and pickleball conversion

Splash pad

Totem pole and sundial

Basketball courts

Associated sitework, utilities and landscaping

With the current funding in place and additional avenues that the town is exploring, Town Manager Jason Hord said that he still expects the first phase to break ground in winter of this year.

The members of the Town Council also gave Hord their approval to spend $9,900 on contracting with engineering firm Benesch to apply for the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. The firm, which is also handling the designing of the park project, would prepare the actual application documents as well as hold a public workshop, because the LWCF grant gives extra consideration to projects that have public input.

The LWCF grant is up to $500,000 with a 50-percent match.

“It’s exciting to be at a stage where we’re getting ready to break ground and start construction on phase one. To me, if we do move forward with this process on the Land and Water Conservation Fund, phase two is really sort of ensured with such a large funding request. And then we also have the capability to go back and do a PARTF application as well at the end of phase two. That pretty much, between the two, depending on values, could cover all of phase two and takes that burden off our constituents having to fund that,” said Mayor Brittany Barnhardt.

Hord also noted that the town has received feedback from consultants and officials in Raleigh that the town is in a good position to receive the grant because “we are moving along so rapidly with the park.

