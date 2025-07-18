Good trouble: Two newbies join nationwide dissent demonstrations Published 12:10 am Friday, July 18, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Protestors line the steets in Salisbury on Thursday as part of nationwide Good Trouble demonstrations. - Chandler Inions 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Kathy Rufty's sign embraces her mantra on compassion. - Chandler Inions

SALISBURY — West Innes Street looked like a familiar scene on Thursday afternoon as protesters lined both sides of the road and joined a nationwide chorus of Good Trouble demonstrators.

There have been several protests in downtown Salisbury this year, but for one local woman, Cathy Rufty, it was her first, and not just this year, but ever.

Rufty is 74 and is a lifelong Rowan County resident. She has lived through several eras of American history that saw large public demonstrations for various causes.

“I lived through the Vietnam (War) protests,” she said. “I lived through the Civil Rights protest. I lived through women’s rights protests. I have seen a lot in my lifetime.”

For one reason or another, life just kind of kept her on the sidelines.

“I knew it was going on, but I was in school or working and I never really kept up with it other than if someone asked me for my opinion, I would say yes I agree with this or I agree with that,” she said.

Due to her political affiliation, or lack there of, Rufty was not encouraged to attend from local parties.

“I have basically in the past been an apolitical person,” she said. “I have been registered as an Independent so I did not have a party affiliation that would draw me in to something like that.”

So for Rufty, her political leanings were typically dictated by a couple of lessons from her parent’s playbook.

“I always thought I should vote for the best person no matter what their party was,” she said. “I was interested in their character. That was the most important thing to me. My parents had kind of instilled in me two major ideas. One was compassion and another was honesty.”

The former was the inspiration for Rufty’s sign: “The Golden Rule is Compassion.”

On Thursday, Rufty said she was there opposing what she sees as federal policies that lack compassion, whether it pertains to deportations or social safety net programs.

“I’m seeing what I think are violations of human rights and civil rights,” Rufty said. “Again, you will believe in those if you have compassion for other people whether they agree with what you say or don’t agree with what you say, or if they have a lifestyle you approve of or don’t approve of. You still should have compassion for them.”

Rufty’s interest was recently piqued after seeing videos online.

“I started seeing little things on the internet,” she said. “I thought I should start keeping up with what is going on.”

Last month, Salisbury held another protest that coincided with demonstrations around the country. The No King’s Protest was held on June 14.

“I did not go to the first (No) King’s protest, because I was still in my study phase,” Rufty said. “I did not know how it was going to work out and I also did not want to get in the middle of something violent either against the protesters or the protesters being violent against someone else.”

After seeing several videos of demonstrations, she decided that it would be safe. Since she felt compelled by her compassion to speak up, she made sure to get to Thursday’s event.

“I just want to support civil rights and human rights and the Constitution,” Rufty said.

As it so happened, standing next to Rufty was another first timer, Cal Ledbetter. Originally from Florida, Ledbetter is settling into a change of scenery in Salisbury.

“I love my country,” Ledbetter said. “I love my freedom. I love the opportunity this country gives to us.”

That said, Ledbetter is worried about the current state of affairs, too.

“I am really concerned about the power grab coming from the Trump administration mainly with our data,” Ledbetter said. “How they are going to weaponize the data. They are using DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) as a means to come in and take all this data.”

The name Good Trouble refers to a slogan of the late Rep. John Lewis, who was a central figure in the Civil Rights Movement. That homage also stirred something in Ledbetter.

“This is a day to honor John Lewis and what he did for civil rights and standing up for people,” Ledbetter said. “I just felt like coming out. It seemed like a good day for me to get my feet wet.”