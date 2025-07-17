Yadkin Grove Baptist elects first female pastor Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

SALISBURY — Yadkin Grove Baptist Church is honored and elated to announce the election of Rev. Tiffany J. Miller as its first female pastor. The historic appointment marks a new chapter in the church’s legacy of faith, leadership and service to the community.

“With a heart for ministry and a passion for community outreach, Rev. Miller brings with her a wealth of spiritual insight and leadership experience,” a press release from the church said. “Her election follows a period of prayerful consideration and discernment by the church leadership and congregation.”

Chair of the Pastoral Search Committee Zeda Roberson added, “We (the members of Yadkin Grove Baptist Church) believe Rev. Miller is divinely appointed for this season at Yadkin Grove. Her vision, heart for outreach and commitment to biblical teaching will strengthen our mission and deepen our impact within the community.”

Miller began her pastoral duties on June 29 and will be formally installed on July 27 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Doctor Nilous Avery II, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Salisbury, where Miller was a member, licensed and ordained, will be the installation speaker.

Yadkin Grove Baptist Church invites the community to join in the celebration and prayer as it begins a new journey under Miller’s leadership. The church is located at 325 Leonard Road, Salisbury.