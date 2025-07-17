Trinity Presbyterian to celebrate 158th church anniversary Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Staff reports

SALISBURY — Trinity Presbyterian Church, 300 South Caldwell St., Salisbury will celebrate its 158th church anniversary on July 20 at 3 p.m.

The speaker for the occasion will be the Rev. Alice Houston Perry, pastor of the Vineyard Worship Center in Salisbury, where she has served since 2018.

Trinity was organized in 1867 on a 40×60-foot lot on Church Street and was recognized as the Salisbury Colored Presbyterian Church.

On June 17, 1875, the name was changed to Church Street Presbyterian Church because of its location at 200 North Church Street.

In 1964, a new church building was completed at the current location and the name changed to Trinity United Presbyterian Church.

Perry is a Salisbury native and the daughter of the late Rev. David S. Houston, the longtime minister and leader of Mt. Zion Boyden Quarters Church and her mother Mary Ruth Leazer Houston of Salisbury.

She is employed as a customer service representative at F&M Bank in Salisbury and is a graduate at Salisbury Business College.

Perry will be bringing her choir and congregation to participate in the service.

For additional information, call Trinity Presbyterian Church at 704-636-6854. Brenda Cowan serves as clerk of the Trinity session.