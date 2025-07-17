‘This is all about wholeness’: No Longer Broken Women’s Conference is July 18-20 Published 12:07 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A three-day No Longer Broken Women’s Conference will be held in Salisbury providing women an opportunity to speak, listen, encourage and heal.

Hosted by Pastor Dee Forbes, apostle and overseer, the event is scheduled for July 18-20 at Higher Praise Christian Church International, 1600 Brenner Ave., across from the VA Hospital on Friday and Sunday and a dinner and speaker on Saturday at 612 West Innes St., Salisbury.

The conference will begin with a time of prayer Friday at 4 p.m. followed by a meet and greet at 5 p.m. and the actual conference beginning at 6 p.m.

It will continue Saturday at noon at the church with breakout sessions held throughout the day. The dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Doreen Broadnax, also known as Sparky Dee, sharing. There is a $20 charge for the meal and speaker if participants pay on Friday; however, the cost is $25 for those paying Saturday, and for those not wishing to eat and just hear the speaker, the cost will be $15.

There is no cost for the remainder of the conference.

Evangelist Jennifer Winbush, who is assisting Forbes with the conference, said she would be introducing her friend Broadnax that evening.

Broadnax was well known in the 1980s and ’90s as a pioneer of hip-hop, Winbush said, and the two met through a mutual friend Jarvis Cooper or as he is known on stage BB Jay when she spoke at a gathering he had.

Broadnax went through some trials and struggled with drugs, Winbush said, but her life was changed and “she got closer to God and is an apostle now” and will be coming to share.

This is the third time that this conference has been here, said Forbes, who said that this event’s “main focus is not the women who have been in ministry forever, but we want the women out there lost, confused, don’t know who they are, who have lost their identity. And through our life, showing them and telling them what we’ve been through, it gives them hope.”

Having hosted the No Longer Broken Women Conferences for more than 15 years, Forbes reaches out to women all over the world and invites them to come and speak and share their stories.

“I just encourage them to come,” she said.

These conferences are not just once a year, said Forbes, adding that she spends lots of time talking with God and said He gives her dates to put out there to have the conference and many come from all over the world.

“They come from all over,” she said. “We’ve had them from Africa, Pakistan, just you name it, they come at their own expense.”

And many others who are unable to attend, watch as the conferences are all captured on video, as Winbush noted it is on YouTube and other social media.

As for how the name came about, Forbes said she was talking with some women one day and all of a sudden “no longer broken” came into her head and she asked the Lord if He wanted her to do something with that.

Noting she had been into drugs before and has gone through brokenness, the Lord gave her this conference and remembered at the first one, more than 100 women showed up.

During the event, the women are free to share, but Forbes stressed that they don’t have to, but said it’s a room where all the women have a voice.

“It’s not like the average conference,” she said. “These women are talking out the issues” telling that when the women do talk, the others are listening and crying along with them or if one is dancing they dance with them.

“It’s like a connection where we all support each other.”

Sometimes, she added, when those who don’t want to speak hear the stories, they learn that it’s a safe space and will actually share and heal.

Winbush said this was her first time to collaborate with Forbes to put the conference together, and when asked what she hoped those attending would take back with them, she said she thought it would be a way for the women to leave lighter.

“When they come, they might feel some type of burden that’s on them, they might have things that’s going on in the background, as far as life,” she said.

Whatever they have going on, whether it has to do with their health or family life, Winbush said the event “is a way that they can release what they’re feeling and won’t be judged. Anything that is said we will connect with them and encourage them to go on in life.”

She said this conference is an outlet for women to tell their stories. Being from New Orleans, Winbush said her story centers around surviving Katrina.

“Women can come and tell their story, how they survived certain things, some of them might have been abused, some might have been molested. They can come and release that. The main thing is they become whole. This is all about wholeness,” she said.

The finale of the conference is Sunday, and Forbes said this day is incredible as has been evidenced at past conferences.

“Every time something happens that just blows our minds,” she said, noting examples of how husbands have been changed as they are invited as well.

During one conference, she said a lady dressed up as a bum and went and sat with the other women to see how they would respond.

At the end she was brought out and asked the group if they remembered the bum, telling that some had embraced her and said “I was that bum. I just did that so we could see how much our sisters really need us, and you just never know.”

For additional information or questions, visit Dee Forbes’ Facebook page or call her at 240-899-8643 or Winbush at 614-329-9323.