‘The Bodyguard: The Musical’ hits Salisbury Published 12:10 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

SALISBURY — Piedmont Players Theatre is presenting the regional premiere of the thrilling and iconic production, “The Bodyguard: The Musical,” making its first-ever community theater appearance in the state. This concert-like performance bursts onto the stage of the historic Meroney Theater, promising an experience filled with music, dance and awe-inspiring visuals.

Starring Reem Nour as the superstar Rachel Marron, Leslie Roberts as Nicki Marron, and Adam Peal as the steadfast protector Frank Farmer, the show comes alive under the creative vision of Director and Choreographer Tod Kubo and Music Director Lindsey Schroeder.

Audiences will be enthralled by chart-topping hits such as “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and “Greatest Love of All.” But the magic doesn’t stop at the music. Prepare for an immersive theatrical event featuring choreography, lighting effects and projections, and aerial dancers who soar and rappel from the rafters, delivering a truly interactive and unforgettable performance.

Reviews are pouring in from patrons:

“Fantastic show! You don’t want to miss it! Talent galore!”

“Can’t be said enough…this production was amazing!”

“This is one of the best shows we’ve seen! Highly recommend.”

Produced in partnership with Piedmont Players Theatre by Mark and Sue Jennings, Dr. Lori Oden, and Hearing Solutions of North Carolina, this production will have audiences dancing in their seats and talking for weeks afterward.

Show Dates: July 18-20 and July 25-27

Times: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Venue: Meroney Theater, 213 S. Main St., Salisbury

Tickets are selling quickly, so secure your seat now for the musical event of the summer!

Purchase tickets at: PiedmontPlayers.comti