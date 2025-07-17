Salisbury updates historic landmark ordinance Published 12:06 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council updated the historic landmark ordinances on Tuesday, voting to add new rules and procedures such as the ability to publicly initiate the designation of local landmarks, a study list highlighting qualified candidates for landmark status, emphasizing the ability for landmark owners to deny or donate the tax deferrals and adding inspection guidelines.

The approval of the updated ordinance brings to an end a lengthy moratorium on the designation of local landmarks, which had been implemented in October of 2024 after several members of the council raised questions about whether the tax deferral best served the city and whether the previous ordinance included stringent enough requirements.

Many of the changes are aimed at answering concerns voiced by members of the council, the Historic Preservation Commission or the public throughout the process, with one of the main concerns being the concentration of landmarks in downtown and the West Square and the lack of awareness of the program outside of those districts. To answer that, the city added the study list and the publicly-initiated process.

The public initiation of the landmark applications allows for expansion of the program to those who are simply unaware of it or those who don’t have the means to pay for it, said Planning Director Hannah Jacobson.

“Our landmark program has relied on private property owners submitting an application or having an agent submit an application, and that means they are doing all of the work, all of the research, all of the writing in a process that can take over a year to complete. We’re very grateful for all of the work that has gone into those applications, but it does tend to favor those that have the time, the knowledge and that have the resources to take on something like that,” said Jacobson.

She added that the new program would allow the HPC to begin compiling the reports for properties as resources were available.

The study list allows the city to look outside of the current areas prevalent in the program and share information about what properties are eligible for designation. Properties that scored highly when city staff began looking into the list included the John Steele House located on Richard Street, the old Mt. Zion Baptist Church building on North Church Street, the Monroe Street School and the original Salisbury National Cemetery.

Another recommendation answered concerns about whether the requirements were stringent enough and landmark owners were held accountable, Jacobson and Planner Emily Vanek recommended a three-year inspection cycle of historic aspects of the building and a new requirement that properties meet two “local history criteria.”

The criteria include:

The resource was the location of a significant local event.

The resource is greatly associated with a significant pattern of events important to Salisbury.

The resource is greatly associated with a person or persons who significantly contributed to the physical, economical or social development of a neighborhood or Salisbury as a whole.

The resource is identifiable as the work of a master builder, designer, architect, landscape architect or other craftsperson whose individual work has influenced broader trends in the development of Salisbury.

The resource’s unique location or physical characteristics make it a symbolic feature of Salisbury.

The resource possesses significant archeological value that has produced or is likely to produce information affecting theories of historic or pre-historic interest.

Karen Lilly-Bowyer, who has previously served on the Rowan County Historic Landmark Commission and has served as an agent for several historic landmark applications, said that she approved of many of the changes but had concerns about the requirement of two criteria, using the Elizabeth Duncan Koontz-Wright House as an example.

“It’s the home of two very important women (Elizabeth Duncan Koontz and Deedee Wright) in terms of the history of Salisbury, what they have done not just locally, but nationally and internationally for Elizabeth Duncan Koontz. That makes that property very important. But if you’re also asking that property to be exceptional architecturally, that’s not going to work. It’s a mid-century house. It’s a beautiful house. It fits exactly where it should, but it’s not going to be an example,” said Lilly-Bowyer.

Lilly-Bowyer was the only member of the public to speak during the public hearing.

The three-year cycle for the inspections was chosen because the clawback provision for the tax deferments provides the last three years of tax revenue to be paid to the city, said Vanek.

Another change to the ordinance was to encourage landmark owners to either opt out of the tax deferrals or agree to donate it to local organizations that support historic preservation.

The final change answered concerns that the landmarks were not being used as either educational or tourism tools. The city has already begun to create a landmark story map, blending narratives, pictures and maps, and make it available to the public. Future goals include the implementation of an audio tour and a digital scavenger hunt.

“I love the idea of having the map and the story to tell. I think that’s maybe a component we’ve been missing. Salisbury has a great story to tell, and a lot of these homeowners are trying to do it on their own property, but to band them together I think is a great point to do,” said Mayor Tamara Sheffield.

The new policy would also require members of the HPC to perform on-site inspections of the potential landmarks during the consideration process.

After the hearing and discussion, the members of the City Council voted unanimously to approve the updated ordinance. Mayor Pro Tem Harry McLaughlin recused himself because he is involved in the current landmark application for McLaughlin’s Grocery.