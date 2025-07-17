RoCo Early College student wins BBB Education Foundation scholarship Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

BBB of Central & Northwest NC is pleased to announce Gaoxung Lor, a senior at Rowan County Early College, has won one of the four $2,500 Donna Easter Student Ethics Scholarships given by the BBB Education Foundation of Central and Northwest N.C.. Lor is headed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with plans to ultimately go to dental school.

In total, the Education Foundation awarded $10,000 in scholarships this year. The Donna Easter Student Ethics Scholarships recognize high school students in our area who personify high ethical standards demonstrated through leadership, community service, personal integrity and academic history. This year, 187 students applied for the scholarships. The judges were impressed with the thoughtful and well-written essays and overall quality of all the seniors who applied.

“The scholarships were named the Donna Easter Student Ethics Scholarships in honor of our colleague and friend who lost her battle with cancer in 2017,” a release from the organization announcing Lor’s scholarship said. “Donna Easter joined our BBB as a full-time employee two weeks after graduating high school in 1987 and had to leave BBB in 2014 due to her illness. Donna’s kind and gentle spirit was her hallmark. We think the scholarships exemplify many of the traits Donna exhibited throughout her life and we are grateful to the Easter family for allowing us to honor Donna’s memory.”

These scholarships are open to any high school senior attending high school in our service area who plans to continue his/her education. The service area includes Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.