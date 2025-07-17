Rockwell denies 185-lot housing development after heated public hearing Published 12:09 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

ROCKWELL — The members of the Rockwell Board of Aldermen voted to deny an annexation and rezoning request that would allow for an 185-lot housing development after a contentious public hearing that included Mayor Chuck Bowman calling a recess to allow for “everybody to calm down.”

The request was made by True Homes, a developer who is looking to purchase and develop four parcels equaling approximately 66 acres on Holshouser Road.

Andrew McDonald, the northern land development partner for the company, said that they applied for the annexation and rezoning because the county sets a maximum of approximately 2.2 homes per acre in its current zoning, while the town would be able to set the maximum at approximately 2.6 homes per acre by zoning the property to R-2 General Residential District with a Conditional District.

“The biggest benefit is to be able to work with the existing land, not fight against the existing land and be able to preserve some of the natural areas, environmentally-sensitive areas, streams, things like that, and that ends up creating more open space that ends up turned over to the HOA,” said McDonald.

That change would be possible because the conditional district would allow for smaller lot sizes by reducing setback requirements and the rezoning would allow for denser construction.

The company included three retention ponds to help manage stormwater concerns, a playground and park for residents to answer town concerns about a lack of amenities and had planned to include a right turn lane into the development off of Holshouser Road, which is all that the N.C. Department of Transportation recommended.

However, people who lived in the area spoke at length during the public hearing, with one of the main concerns being traffic along Holshouser Road and on surrounding side roads, especially around Shive Elementary School.

Jennifer Nafziger also noted that the town has not been able to see the effects of the approved Sweetwater development across the road, which will bring over 300 homes to the area as well.

“There’s just not enough resources. Every part of the equation, the traffic, the roads, grocery stores, our food, the schools, they’re already overcrowded. How is it going to happen with Sweetwater (and this development)? I don’t know how this project does not just run us into the ground,” said Heather Bolden.

McDonald said that both Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Salisbury-Rowan Utilities indicated that the additional housing would not present a problem to either student crowding or the water and sewer system.

Several neighbors also had concerns about the development connecting to John Miller Road, which is currently a fully-residential dead-end road. McDonald said the connection was required by emergency services, so they could not remove the connection from the plan but they would be willing to add a gate to the road with a Knox Box that would allow emergency responders entry.

Many of the concerned neighbors spoke to the simple fact that the two developments would be bringing a potential 500 homes with over 1,000 people to what is now a small, mostly-rural community.

“I do believe that the majority of the people coming here from out of town, prospective buyers, like what they see, not what they’re not seeing. I don’t think they come here and say ‘well I hope they build 500 homes so I have a choice.’ I honestly believe they like what they see for the most part,” said Jerry Medley.

Medley also said he disagreed with the idea of an outside developer not having to follow the same zoning rules as the rest of the public simply because they were larger.

After the public hearing and McDonald’s presentation, the members of the board of aldermen discussed the issue at hand. Bowman and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Cranford acknowledged that traffic along Holshouser Road was a problem, with Cranford saying that the “road needs to be widened.”

“I was in on the last meeting we had for Sweetwater, and the DOT said they’ve done a traffic study on Holshouser Road and the only time it was a problem was when school was in and it did not warrant widening. I disagree, but that’s why they’ve come up with the turn lane,” said Cranford.

Cranford added that he had anticipated voting yes coming into the meeting because he believed that a development was going to be built either way, it was simply a matter of whether it was in town or in the county. However, McDonald said that he could not guarantee that the construction would be possible if the annexation was denied, which Cranford said changed his vote.

Alderman Dillon Brewer said that he believed that the town of Rockwell needed to grow and he viewed this as an opportunity to do so.

“At the end of the day, it is about tax revenue when you have a town that has 2,400 residents and has had 2,400 residents almost since the time I’ve been alive, with the exception of (the development of) Alexander Glen. This town has not grown. Towns that don’t grow in this society are going to die,” said Brewer, who pointed to the town’s ever-increasing payroll for its employees and increase in costs such as electricity and said that developments such as the one in question helped the town keep its tax rate.

After the discussion, Cranford motioned to deny the annexation and Alderman Stephanie Walker seconded the motion. Alderman Bill Earnhardt voted to deny the annexation, while Brewer and Alderman Jay Stake voted to approve the annexation, so the request was denied. Annexation requests have a year-long cooldown, meaning that TrueHomes cannot make another request for 365 days after the denial if they wished to address concerns and bring it back before the board.