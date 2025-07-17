One seat left without candidate after Wednesday’s filings Published 12:07 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

SALISBURY — Several more candidates filed for local offices on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving only one race without candidates at the end of the first week of the filing period.

Cleveland

Shawn Worden filed for election to the Cleveland Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, meaning that the Cleveland elections no longer have positions open without candidates. Worden joins incumbents Jeanette Rankin and John Brown in filing for election to the board.

Incumbent Wilson Holloway has not filed for reelection.

Kannapolis

Jeffrey Haney filed for the unexpired seat on the Kannapolis City Council on Tuesday, challenging candidates Holden Sides and Phil Goodman, who both filed in the previous week.

The seat is for a two-year term and is open because Tom Kincaid resigned from the City Council in December of 2023 in a move surrounded by controversy. Kincaid was subsequently reappointed in January of 2024. Kincaid’s following term then ran only through the next Kannapolis election cycle as he is legally treated as an appointment to an empty seat. Kincaid has filed for reelection to one of the other open seats on the council.

No candidates filed for election on Wednesday.

Only one seat remains without a candidate after Wednesday, a seat on the East Spencer Board of Aldermen. Incumbents Shawn Rush and Albert Smith have both filed for reelection, while Dwayne Holmes’ seat remains open.

The filing opened on Monday at 8 a.m. at the Rowan County Board of Elections office, located in the Rowan Community Center, 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W., Salisbury. Filling will run through noon on Friday, July 18.

Candidates can also submit the required notice, if certified, via mail or courier service. Notices must be submitted in person or by mail, they cannot be submitted by a surrogate.