Motorcyclist ends up under car in crash Published 12:04 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

SALISBURY — A crash that involved a car and a motorcycle temporarily closed South Arlington Street at Park Avenue for a brief time Tuesday night about 10:15 p.m.

According to reports, the motorcyclist ended up under the car, but those on the scene were working to extricate him when firefighters and EMS arrived and were able to get him out.

Details on the cause of the crash were not immediately available but there were heavy thunderstorms and hail in the area at the time, which also affected response. Firefighters requested a medical helicopter but the weather prevented any of the three locally from flying, so the cyclist was taken by ambulance to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. No information on the man’s condition was available.