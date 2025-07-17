Livingstone College helps international students cope with emotional struggles during BIPOC Mental Health Month – and every day

By Deborah Walker

SALISBURY — July marks BIPOC Mental Health Month, a time dedicated to amplifying the unique mental health challenges faced by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. At Livingstone College, where 86.7 percent of the student population identifies as African American, international students can be weighted by the heaviness of cultural displacement, immigration stress and academic pressure, all converging to shape the mental health of students who are doing more than just adjusting, they’re trying to find a sense of home while navigating two worlds.

Homesickness isn’t just anecdotal; it’s nearly universal. According to a 2017 study published in the journal Emotion, about 94 percent of college freshmen reported feeling homesick at least once during their first 10 weeks on campus. Additional research suggests that around 70 percent experience symptoms of homesickness that significantly affect their daily lives. These emotional issues are not isolated; they thread through regular moments, such as when a holiday is missed, a favorite meal is unavailable, or language becomes a barrier to interaction.

Shambhabi Sinha, a senior business administration major from India, arrived at Livingstone as part of an exchange group. But while the others returned home after their semester ended, she chose to stay and enroll as a full-time student.

“I grew up moving often, so I thought I’d be okay, until they left,” Sinha said. “Then homesickness hit me. I missed speaking my language, celebrating festivals and being understood.”

One festival in particular honoring the Goddess of Education and celebrating the arrival of spring, knowledge, wisdom, and the creative arts was especially difficult to observe alone, as she’s used to celebrating it surrounded by friends and family.

“I went to a Hindu temple in Charlotte, but it still felt empty,” Sinha said.

Presidential scholar Bright Osei Karlkari, a sophomore biology major from Ghana, echoed that longing.

“I thought I’d be strong, but I really miss my parents,” Karlkari said. “Their hugs, their love. We talk at midnight, but nothing replaces presence.”

For sophomore Nancy Siopong, also from Ghana, homesickness reveals itself in subtle, quiet ways.

“It sneaks up… music, food scents. It reminds me that I’m alone, even after talking to my family,” Siopong said. “I especially miss my twin sister, and we do everything together.”

While current students navigate their daily transitions, Livingstone College alumnus Colline Ajidra from Entebbe, Uganda, offers a retrospective look at how the journey left a lasting impact.

Recruited to play for the golf team, Ajidra arrived right after Christmas in 2019 to begin the spring semester, in freezing weather wearing the wrong clothes, eating processed food, unfamiliar to his garden-fresh life back home.

“I didn’t have friends when I arrived. I didn’t even have the right clothes; it was freezing, and I wasn’t prepared,” he said. “The food tasted unfamiliar, and I didn’t realize why it was affecting me so much until I learned that most of it was processed. Back home, everything comes straight from the garden.”

Ajidra’s homesickness ran deeper than just environmental adjustment — it was tied to grief and emotional experiences he had never had space to explore.

“When my father died, I fought. I didn’t know it was grief,” he said. “In Uganda, people keep moving. We don’t really stop to think about how we’re feeling.”

Livingstone provided him with the words and assistance he needed to begin processing it.

“My mind opened up: I learned grief, anger, anxiety, they all have names. Naming them made them less scary. America takes mental health seriously, and I respect that. But I also think the media here needs to be more careful. Constant exposure to traumatic news can be just as damaging.”

According to the Center for Collegiate Mental Health, only 9.5 percent of international students who present to counseling centers report social isolation as a concern, compared to 6.7 percent of domestic students. Moreover, international students face stigma, cultural unfamiliarity and language barriers that further reduce their use of mental health services.

Ajidra also noted he’d never feared police until moving to the U.S. In Uganda, only law enforcement carry guns.

“That was a new and honestly, frightening reality.”

Cultural differences and the overwhelming responsibility of starting a life in a new country add to the emotional toll. From dealing with school stress in the absence of a familial safety net to navigating strange time zones, adolescents are forced to mature quickly. Ajidra and his international peers are just entering their early 20s, carrying the weight of immigration, independence and identity at an age when many are just beginning to figure out who they are.

“In India, my parents handled everything: bank accounts, scholarships, everything,” said Sinha. “Here, I have to do all of that by myself. It’s empowering to see how much I’m capable of, but it’s also extremely overwhelming.”

Karlkari echoed that statement, noting that international students must be emotionally resilient to succeed.

“If you’re not mentally strong, this experience can break you. That’s why mental health is so important.”

Students are embracing the concept of mental health in new ways. In many of their home nations, emotional difficulties are not freely mentioned.

Karlkari noted that mental health conversations in Ghana have only recently gained momentum.

“In Ghana, mental health wasn’t taken seriously until recently,” he said. “But now, with advocates like Ambambila — a social media influencer who creates content discussing spiritual wisdom with psychological insight, people are beginning to speak up and recognize how essential mental‑wellness really is.”

Sinha added, “In India, it depends on who and where you are. In some places, therapy is still seen as strange and looked down upon. But I believe Western culture and social media is slowly changing how people view it.”

Despite the distance, these students find creative ways to connect with their cultures. Food, music and clothing function as anchors. Some people visit religious sites or engage in virtual cultural encounters. At Livingstone, instructors and staff have made a significant difference.

“There aren’t many Indian students here, but I stay connected through food, traditional dress, and visits to the temple. I also love sharing my culture with many of the students. They are always wanting to learn more about where I come from, and that has made me fall in love with my culture even more,” said Sinha. “Even small moments of understanding from the staff mean a lot.”

Karkari shared that on his toughest days, a smile from Dr. Jacqueline Davis, the college’s first lady, shifts his spirit reminding him that he isn’t alone.

“Her smile felt like a mom from home. That warmth…it gave me strength.”

Davis, who also serves as the wellness and well-being coordinator on the college’s mental health task force, an extension of the college’s counseling services program, emphasized the importance of creating a supportive campus for all students, especially those far from home.

“When students leave their countries and families to come to Livingstone College, our goal is to ensure they feel seen, valued, and cared for every step of the way,” Davis said.

Students also share concerns about the uncertainty of immigration policies. The constant stream of news about deportations and visa restrictions has added a layer of fear to their daily lives.

“We’ve built a life here and we just want stability,” one student shared. “It’s exhausting to carry that fear while trying to focus on school.”

As Livingstone continues its efforts to support mental health through its Mental Health Task Force, students say they would benefit from additional resources tailored to their unique needs: on-campus advisors who understand immigration, mentorship for new international students, more cultural events, and clearer access to mental health services.

Despite the hardships, the students are proud of their experiences. They carry their cultures with them, find strength in the community, and continue to pursue the goals that brought them to Livingstone in the first place.

“We’re all just trying to build something better,” Karlkari said. “And that takes courage.”