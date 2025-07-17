Livingstone alumnus returns to lead marching band: Pledges “musical excellence without excuses” Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Livingstone College News Service

SALISBURY — Livingstone College alumnus Sir Davis has returned to his alma mater as he new executive director of band and band operations, bringing with him a student-centered vision rooted in discipline, innovation and relevance.

A former tuba player in the college’s “Blue Thunder” marching band, Davis is determined to “restore the storm” and reestablish the program’s legacy of musical excellence.

“When I was a student here, we prided ourselves on excellence,” Davis said. “That foundation shaped me and now it’s time to pass it forward, to restore the legacy and raise the bar.”

Since graduating from Livingstone in 2011, Davis taught music and led award-winning ensembles across the region. Most recently, he served as the band director at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, where he revitalized the school’s jazz program and led students to perform at the prestigious National Jazz Festival in Philadelphia and in New Jersey, a first for many of the students involved.

“I took a group that didn’t think they’d ever get to that level, and they did,” he said. “I love to witness the aha moment. It changed their perspective. That’s the kind of transformative experience I want to bring to Livingstone.”

With new band uniforms on the way — thanks to funds raised by Livingstone alumni and community supporters — Davis steps into leadership at a pivotal time. He is focused on building a competitive, well-equipped program where students will be prepared and ready to perform, from halftime shows to concert halls.

Along with enhancing the band’s infrastructure, Davis is working to increase its visibility. He is cultivating partnerships with high school programs across the region and positioning Livingstone’s band to re-enter national conversations around events like the Battle of the Bands.

“I want people to say, ‘Have you seen Livingstone?’ That’s the energy we’re bringing back,” he said. “This program is about more than just playing notes. It’s about relationships, discipline and setting high expectations. I want our students to carry themselves with integrity on and off the field. That’s what makes a true musician and a strong leader.”

Davis blends technical expertise with deep institutional knowledge. As a Livingstone student, he was involved in nearly every aspect of campus music life: from jazz and symphonic bands to the gospel choir and local ministry. That experience, he said, makes his return especially meaningful.

“It’s full circle. This campus shaped me, and now I get to shape the next generation. Musical excellence without excuses — that’s what I want to leave behind. No matter the resources, you show up, you give your best, and you make no excuses. That’s the standard I want Livingstone to represent.”