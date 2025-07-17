Lilly’s Chapel Church of God annual men’s day service Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Lilly’s Chapel Church of God will hold its Annual Men’s Day Service on Sunday, July 20, at 3 p.m. The service, under the direction of Corbett Rawls, will feature the Rev. Anthony Williams as the guest speaker.

Williams is the pastor of Tower of Power Holy Church of Salisbury. Williams will be accompanied by members of his congregation and the Tower of Power Holy Church choir.

Guest music will be performed by Clay Johnson of Salisbury. The guest deacon is Larry Vinson of Men’s Praise, Salisbury.

Lilly’s Chapel Church of God is located at 618 W. Thomas St., Salisbury. The pastor is the Rev. Robert Albrittion.