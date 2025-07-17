Letter: What say you? Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

If all politics are local, I find it difficult to understand how focusing on these current governmental activities is helpful to Carolinians. The controversy related to the release of Jeffery Epstein files. Criminal investigation of former FBI Director James Comey and ex-CIA Chief John Brennan. Continuation of House Oversight Committee’s investigation of former president Joe Biden’s physical and mental decline and his use of the auto-pen. Could the expense, resources, administrative and Congressional time involved be more productive in addressing economic and social issues. What say you?

— Marie Sofley

Granite Quarry