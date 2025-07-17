Letter: Say it again Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

For the Rowan County veterans that like to tell war stories and for the ones that like to listen to ‘em, I’m tickled pink that both of you have a place to meet on Tuesdays. But, for the person or committee that puts the notice in the Community Calendar every Thursday in the Salisbury Post: Don’t you think that any veteran, whether they are a combat veteran, a lifer or one that just barely made it through basic training and they attend a “luncheon” that’s $7 at the door, then just maybe they would have enough sense to deduce the fact that lunch is included?

It got me wondering if you ever put on a “bruncheon” would both breakfast and lunch foods be included?

No need to thank me. You’re welcome!

Keep on smiling!

— Whitey Harwood

Rowan County