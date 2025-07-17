Jeff Little Trio returns to Catawba Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

SALISBURY — The renowned Jeff Little Trio will return to Catawba College for an unforgettable evening of Appalachian-inspired music on Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Keppel Auditorium, Robertson College-Community Center.

A pre-concert reception will begin at 6 p.m., featuring beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

This annual concert tradition, which highlights the intersection of professional artistry and student talent, is free and open to the public. In lieu of ticket sales, donations are encouraged to support Catawba’s music department.

The performance will feature a second set of music with special guest appearances by students from Catawba’s popular music program, offering a dynamic collaboration between industry veterans and rising stars.

The special performance by the Jeff Little Trio is part of Catawba’s vibrant new speaker and artist series, a cornerstone of the College’s cultural programming that will bring world-class artists, thought leaders, and performers to campus. The concert also celebrates 100 years of Catawba College in Salisbury — a milestone that honors a century of deep roots, enduring partnerships and transformative experiences in the heart of North Carolina.

Jeff Little, an award-winning pianist and acclaimed innovator, is celebrated for his electrifying two-handed playing style rooted in the flat-picked guitar tradition of the Blue Ridge Mountains. In addition to his national and international performing career, Little serves as chair of the music department, director of the music business program and artist in residence in popular music at Catawba College. He was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame in 2014 and has been featured on National Public Radio and PBS.

Joining him are Steve Lewis, an award-winning guitarist and two-time national banjo champion, and Luke Little, a gifted young mandolinist whose talent has already earned him national recognition. Together, the trio has performed at prestigious venues, including the Smithsonian Institution, the National Folk Festival and The Barns at Wolf Trap.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering Appalachian piano for the first time, the Jeff Little Trio promises a night of musical brilliance, heartfelt storytelling and community spirit.