Incidents and felony arrests — July 17 Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A motor vehicle theft from Newsome Road reportedly occurred about 5 a.m. July 15.

• A larceny from East Horah Street reportedly occurred between 6 p.m. July 14 and 9:30 a.m. July 15. Total estimated loss was $250.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Jake Alexander Boulevard South between 6:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 15.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Mahaley Avenue reportedly occurred about 4 p.m. July 15.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Property damage due to vandalism at a business on N.C. Hwy. 801 reportedly occurred between 10:27 a.m. July 10 and 10:27 a.m. July 14.

• A larceny from a building on Faith Road was reportedly July 14 at 4:21 p.m.

• Tiniya Michelle Steward, 36, was charged July 14 with misdemeanor general child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and resit/obstruct/delay of an officer, non-assault.

• Leepo Jamaal Russell, 38, was charged July 14 with speeding, reckless driving, failure to stop for siren, failure to appear/comply, license plate frame/cover violation, traveling left of center on road, possession of a prohibited weapon/firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, possession of up to 1/2 ounce of schedule VI controlled substance, felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen firearm, and failure to stop and yield the right of way to a flashing red light.