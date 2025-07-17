High school football: Matchups set for Jamboree Published 11:26 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — The annual Rowan County Jamboree returns to West Rowan in August.

The Falcons hosted the original Jamboree in 2018. There was a year missed due to COVID, but the popular event has survived lightning delays and traffic jams and has made a full circuit of the county’s public high schools now, with every program serving as the host team.

This year’s Jamboree scrimmages will be staged on Aug. 15. The cost is $8.

At 6 p.m., Salisbury will tangle with South Iredell, while East Rowan takes on North Iredell.

At 7 p.m., South Rowan will battle North Rowan in a county matchup, while Carson will be up against (Huntersville) SouthLake Christian Academy.

West Rowan will take the field against (Mooresville) Pine Lake Prep at 8 p.m.