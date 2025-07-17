Get a behind-the-scenes look at the city in Kannapolis 101 Published 12:05 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — For those who are curious about how city government works, Kannapolis is again opening the doors to the back rooms of the city operations.

Kannapolis 101 is a citizen academy that gives participants a behind-the-scenes look at everything from the police department to economic development to the water treatment plant. There is even a class dedicated to explaining how the city’s budget process works.

The hands-on program offers residents the chance to meet city staff, visit facilities and learn how city government works. The nine-week program starts Tuesday, Sept. 16, and continues each Tuesday until Nov. 18. However, there will be no class on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Classes are held from 6-8:30 p.m. at various city facilities. The program is free, and priority is given to Kannapolis residents.

Kannapolis 101 topics include an overview of the city government, finance department, public works and water treatment, planning, police, fire, parks and recreation, and economic development and downtown revitalization.

Seats are limited, so sign up today. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 15. If you are interested in participating in the 2025 program, go to www.kannapolisnc.gov/Kannapolis101 to complete the online application.