Education funding freeze hits home Published 12:10 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools is facing a $1.5 million shortfall following the U.S. Department of Education funding freeze that went into effect at the beginning of the month.

North Carolina officials joined in with 24 other states to sue the federal government after nearly $6.8 billion was withheld from disbursement. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, state schools will lose more than $165 million in public education funding. Meanwhile, approximately 1,000 educators across the state will lose their jobs as a result of the cuts. The cuts make up nearly 10 percent of all of the state’s federal educational funding.

“The federal education grant funding at stake in this lawsuit supports North Carolina public school budgets, teacher salaries, before- and after-school programs for students, community learning centers, teacher development programs, and more,” a release from the Department of Public Instruction said. “Summer programs and hiring for the school year were already underway in anticipation of the grant funds being released on July 1. But hours before, on the evening of June 30, the Department of Education paused the flow of these funds nationwide without warning, even though they were already approved by Congress. These funding cuts place a significant burden on our state’s public schools for the 2025-2026 school year, with some schools having already started and the rest starting over the next few weeks.”

So how will those cuts impact the local school system? The administration suggested that tough decisions might have to be made.

“Our RSS team has worked to examine the people and resources impacted by the federal funds frozen on June 30,” Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers said on Wednesday. “The freezing of these funds, plus the potential loss of state low-wealth funding due to the increased local tax property values, and the lack of a current state budget, could cause some critical decisions to be made to prioritize immediate needs.”

With students returning to the classroom next month, time is of the essence, but RSS has been preparing for possible disruptions since budget season.

“School will begin in just a few weeks and at this time, RSS, like other districts across N.C., is currently operating off a continuing budget set at 50 percent of our 2024-2025 budget,” Withers said.

As for potential layoffs, Withers indicated that retention remains a significant part of the district’s mission.

“We believe that people are our greatest resource to impact our student experiences and outcomes,” Withers said. “For this reason, we will continue to work to preserve our human capital in the face of difficult resource decisions.”

Taking the fight to D.C.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson kickstarted a chorus of opposition to the cuts from the state capital.

“Public schools across North Carolina, especially in rural areas, need this money to keep teachers in the classroom and keep kids safe while they learn,” Jackson said in a release from NCDPI. “It’s unlawful and unconstitutional for the Department of Education to withhold money that Congress has appropriated. I’m going to court to get this money for our students, our schools and North Carolina families.”

N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green lamented the funding freeze’s timing in that release.

“While the N.C. Department of Public Instruction respects the federal administration’s right to review programs, I must emphasize that our legal obligations to serve these students remain unchanged, and the timing creates significant and unnecessary challenges for schools, community organizations, and most importantly, the children who depend on these services,” Green said. “I support efforts, including this nationwide lawsuit, to resolve this situation quickly and ensure that North Carolina students receive the support they need and deserve and that our federal government agreed to provide them.”

The cuts would disproportionately impact rural North Carolina school districts, which rely heavily on these grants to pay teachers, keep their schools open, and give students the support they need to learn.

“Recent data shows that rural school districts will suffer the largest drop in investment per student, with some districts losing over $300 per pupil,” the NCDPI release said. “Nine of the 10 school districts losing the most money per student are in rural North Carolina. The counties devastated by Hurricane Helene are facing a cut of roughly $18 million.”

To make matters worse, the state is already facing a teacher shortfall, so any additional staffing woes will only stretch school districts’ scarce resources even further.

“The loss of nearly 1,000 educator jobs could be a major blow to school districts throughout North Carolina, especially given the state’s ongoing teacher shortage, and to the state’s economy,” the release said. “For the 2023-24 school year, data shows almost 9,000 N.C. teachers left the profession.”

North Carolina joins attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin, and the governors of Pennsylvania and Kentucky in the lawsuit.