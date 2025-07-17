Dear Neighbor: Good trouble lives on Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

By Jan Harwood

Several months ago, I was at Five Below and made a purchase. One of my grandkids said, “Mimi, why……. A bullhorn?” Because it’s time to serve good trouble. So I took it to a rally, demonstration, protest or just me alone standing, for my rights, which are constitutionally protected!

Why protest? Your rights as a worker came from protesting. Your rights as a voter came from protesting. If you’re an American, your nation came from protesting. Don’t complain about protesters until you’re ready to give up all those rights.

I’ve attended several rallies since then to stand up for my beloved United States of America. Why do I protest? Personally, because I have grandchildren, two of which are girls. I have veterans in my family. I believe people should love who they choose. I don’t believe humans are illegal and I believe in justice for all. For many years, I cited the Pledge of Allegiance, and many years I believed it, so I am not one to stand by silently.

I am sending love in advance to my true patriotic, freedom-loving, ready-to-protect-our-USA brothers and sisters. Thank you for joining others as we exercise our first amendment right to peaceful assembly. And thank you to those that cheer us on from wherever you find yourself on the anniversary of the death of the esteemed civil rights activist, the late Rep. John Lewis. Whether standing on a street in your hometown, expressing encouragement to protesters from your cars, or participating in another town or state, we the people will once again assemble across the nation as we remember those final words from Lewis’ last essay:

“Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe. In my life, I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.

“When historians pick up their pens to write the story of the 21st century, let them say that it was your generation who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last and that peace finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war. So I say to you, walk with the wind, brothers and sisters, and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide.”

“Dear Neighbor” authors are united in a belief that civility and passion can coexist. We believe curiosity and conversation make us a better community.