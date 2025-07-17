Chandler Inions: Don’t touch that dial Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Whether we like to admit it or not, we all inherited something from our fathers. My mom calls me Alan Junior because of the tendencies that he and I share.

I’ve got a great dad, so I’m happy for those little quirks, the most pronounced of which could almost be our catch phrase — “So I was listening to NPR today…”

My father and I love NPR. From “Car Talk” to “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” to “A Way With Words” to “Radiolab,” some of my most engaging conversations have come on the heels of hearing something on NPR.

Growing up in Brunswick County, our local station was WHQR (Wilmington). My dad started distributing wine when I was in high school and would drive all over the Southeast. He had every station of NPR pre-programmed on his dial.

I don’t remember listening to it much when I was in college, despite WUNC being the state’s most prominent NPR station. At that time, my day was filled with academic conquests across various subjects. There was little additional thirst.

Shortly after graduation, I experienced a rejuvenation of that thirst, and it did not take long for me to return to the NPR watering hole to quench it. WHQR in Wilmington was special to me. I’d listen to jazz music at night and if I left it on before slipping into dream world, I’d usually awake to hear BBC broadcasters on World Service – News Hour.

When I lived in Tennessee, WPLN was my go-to, but on southern sojourns to Chattanooga, I had WUTC preset, ready to rock and roll. Nationally syndicated programming filled the gaps between local stuff, but there always seemed to be a healthy cascade of nearby news to consume on morning commutes.

Nowadays, it seems like every morning, Mike Collins of Charlotte Talks is riding shotgun with me. You can imagine my surprise the first time I heard Catawba College’s Dr. Michael Bitzer talking political shop with Collins. Channeling Chandler’s inner Buddy the Elf, I gleefully announced “I know him!” to an audience of none.

I finally bit the bullet last year, called WFAE and became a subscriber. It occurred to me that I had derived thousands of hours of entertainment and education from NPR without paying so much as a penny. Considering I listen to music and NPR on a roughly 50/50 split, I decided to commit to spending the same that I do on Spotify with WFAE.

When I listen to NPR now, I feel like a stakeholder, and I’m proud to be able to contribute to such a valuable service. My $12 a month might not be good for two cups of coffee at Starbucks, but at least I know it’s going to keep worthwhile content on the air.

It is no secret that I consider news to be a vital service. Short of the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat, we do not consume anything more important during the day than information.

In much the same way that I don’t mind paying for the EPA and the FDA to ensure the health of the air, water and food I need each day, I don’t mind if tax dollars support NPR and PBS, but right now, public broadcasting is under siege.

On Tuesday, Vice President J.D. Vance broke a Senate tie to advance debate on a package of funding cuts requested by his boss. Those cuts are aimed at clawing back $1.1 billion previously allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Guess where I got that valuable piece of information — Morning Edition.

Critics of public broadcasting funding make various arguments about its bias and value.

Ad Fontes Media, a public benefit corporation based in Colorado, charts media bias across platforms. It has NPR about as close to the middle as you can get with a “left lean” tag.

The problem with information consumption is that we all bring our preconceived notions to the table. Depending on how we identify ourselves, news consumption can take on drastically different perspectives. If I align with this party and the news says something bad about one of our politicians, then it has to be biased.

The news is not supposed to cater to someone’s political palette. It is supposed to hold those in power accountable, ensure a well-informed citizenry and promote rational debate. NPR does all of those things. WFAE often challenges local elected officials, keeps us abreast of the issues and presents news in a genteel way that does not antagonize opposition.

That is where its value comes in for me. I look to NPR as the high-water mark for how news should be presented. I’m scared about what will happen to NPR if the funding cuts pass on Friday, but passage of those cuts won’t be the public news death knell.

Nationally syndicated programming will just become more common on our local station. Reports from New York, Boston and San Francisco won’t go anywhere, but Mike Collins might. I don’t want to lose that voice.

Fortunately, my job is news. I’ll still be able to get it. Those who will suffer the most are those who live in news deserts. Newspapers shutter their doors every day in this country, many of which serve less densely populated rural areas. Many of those places can still get public radio, but what happens if that goes away too?

Chandler Inions is editor of the Salisbury Post.