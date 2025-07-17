Catawba college’s Nicholas Fuqua earns rave reviews for summer performance in ‘Chicago’ Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Catawba College News Service

While many educators use the summer months for rest or research, Catawba College faculty member Nicholas Fuqua is taking center stage — literally. Fuqua, an assistant professor of musical theatre at Catawba’s Shuford School of Performing Arts, spent part of his summer dazzling audiences and critics alike in Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse’s production of “Chicago” in Rock Island, Illinois.

Fuqua played the role of Mary Sunshine, the sensationalist reporter known for their piercing high notes and satirical charm. The performance has earned standout praise from multiple reviewers, with critics noting both Fuqua’s commanding stage presence and vocal prowess.

“Bringing larger-than-life vocals and the exact right zazz to the character, Fuqua was fun to watch,” wrote reviewer Mike Schulz in River Cities’ Reader. Meanwhile, Linda Cook of WVIK Public Radio praised Fuqua’s performance of “A Little Bit of Good,” noting it as one of the show’s most outstanding musical moments.

For Fuqua, the experience was both professionally rewarding and creatively energizing.

“This role has been a blast — challenging, bold and wildly fun,” Fuqua said. “It’s a joy to be part of a production that pushes boundaries and brings audiences to their feet. I’m always looking for ways to stay creatively active so I can bring that same energy and insight back to my students at Catawba.”

Back on campus, Fuqua is known for inspiring students with that same creative drive in the classroom and campus productions. His professional work this summer is a testament to the real-world expertise Catawba faculty bring to their teaching — keeping students connected to the cutting edge of the performing arts.