Back to School Bash to offer free supplies, fun Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Salisbury Pediatric Associates along with community partners recently announced the Back to School Bash, a free community event aimed at helping school-aged children and their families prepare for the upcoming school year. The event will take place on July 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Salisbury Pediatric Associates (129 Woodson St., Salisbury).

The event aims to reduce the burden of back-to-school costs by providing essential supplies to children of all ages. Attendees can expect to receive backpacks, knapsacks, pencil pouches, lunch boxes, notebooks, folders, paper, pencils, etc. In addition to the practical support, the event will feature information about vital programs available to families and fun activities for the entire family.

“We are delighted to host the Back to School Bash and support our community as they gear up for a successful school year,” the organization said in a press release. “This event is a testament to the collective efforts of the community investing in children’s education and their well-being. Everyone is invited to join for a day of fun, resources, and community spirit.”

Highlights of the Back to School Bash include:

Free backpack or knapsack (one per child while supplies last) and school supplies

Activities for children

Free ice cream

Resource information about community programs and your health plans’ value-added services

For more information, contact:

Care Management Team

Children First of NC

Salisbury Pediatric Associates

704-636-5576