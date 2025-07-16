Sunday fire deemed arson — Incidents and felony arrests — July 15 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Outbuilding fire deemed arson

A fire that broke out just after 6 a.m. Sunday, July 13, in the 500 block of St. Matthews Church Road has been determined to be arson, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports. The initial call reported possible fire in a home and in a garage, but the house was not affected. Officials said it was far enough away to be protected. The garage had been turned into a residence, so although no one was injured, the American Red Cross did assist three people who were displaced.

There was reportedly no insurance on the garage residence. The fire may have been the result of some sort of dispute, but deputies are continuing their investigation and did not have additional information at this time and no one has been charged.

Regular bulletin

Salisbury Police reports

• An incident of vandalism on Arden Road reportedly occurred about 1:45 a.m. July 14.

• A larceny of automobile accessories on Lexington Avenue reportedly occurred between 7 p.m. July 11 and 10:15 a.m. July 14. Total estimated loss was $1,000.

• A burglary on Tabernacle Street reportedly occurred between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. July 14.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Vista Drive was reported at 1:18 p.m. July 13.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Crescent Road, Rockwell reportedly occurred between 2 and 5:52 p.m July 13.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Grandeur Road reportedly occurred about 6:37 p.m. July 13.

• An assault on a juvenile with a deadly weapon in what is being investigated as possible child abuse on Coley Road. The assault reportedly occurred at 11:28 p.m. July 13.