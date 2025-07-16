Spencer reaches fundraising goal after new park shortfall Published 12:08 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SPENCER — While the town of Spencer has planned and worked for several years to bring the new Spencer Town Park to fruition in part of the space where an original park stood years ago, the town leaders have been determined not to place the burden of the cost on taxpayers’ shoulders, and as of now, all necessary funds for the project have been secured and the park has had its unofficial opening.

A number of grants came into play in the park’s construction, which had a total cost of just shy of $2.2 million. The town secured $1,675,000 in grants, two from the N.C. Department of Commerce totaling $1,175,000 and one from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) for $500,000.

“Back in 2022, we applied for both the Department of Commerce Rural Transformation grant and the PARTF grant,” said Town Manager Peter Franzese. “We got the Rural Transformation funds, but not the PARTF, so we reapplied for that in 2023, and we did get it that year. Then in 2024, the call went out for applications for the Rural Downtown Economic Development grant, so we applied for that as well.”

The Rural Downtown Economic Development (RDED) grant was designed to give funding to municipalities for downtown revitalization and economic development initiatives, so Franzese said the town actually applied for about $900,000, with an eye toward doing more upfits to the municipal building. These grants aim to leverage downtown areas as economic engines, supporting infrastructure improvements and business retention. The town, however, only received partial funding of less than $300,000, but they still put it to good use, said Franzese.

When bids came in for the park, the town was shy of having enough funds to cover it, by about $385,000. The town and Ike’s Construction, Inc., which was the construction company for the park, worked to reduce the shortfall with some adjustments to materials and eliminating a few items, bringing it down to $330,000. The town then kicked off a capital campaign to raise the funds to cover the difference, and as of now, said Franzese, they have met that goal.

“We’d still like to raise another $50,000 to add some things back in if we can, but we have met the shortfall number of $330,000,” he said proudly. “This has been a Department of Commerce sandwich, but we have added some gravy and other things and it has absolutely become a community project.”

There was a soft opening June 28 that coincided with the annual fireworks over the former Spencer Shops at the N.C. Transportation Museum, but Franzese said a formal opening is planned for the fall, “when the weather is a bit more pleasant, but we have not yet chosen a specific date.” At that event, Franzese said announcements will be made about some of the final donations, including a $100,000 donation from the Cannon Foundation.

“We haven’t yet made all the contributions public, but we will,” he said. “But I can say it became exactly what we had hoped, a combination of both large and small donations, and this park absolutely belongs to the community.”

The park recreates, at least in part, the original park that used to cover the entire block where the municipal building now sits on Salisbury Avenue, directly across the street from the former Spencer Shops of the Southern Railway. In the 1920s, the first town park was created as a place to gather, relax and enjoy community time for those working at the shops. A section in each of the four corners of the park was put in the care of four different churches in Spencer — Lutheran, Presbyterian, Baptist and Methodist. The five-acre park also had a central monument dedicated to the “heroic dead employed on the Southern system.”

“We really felt a need to bring that green space back to our community and provide a link between the Transportation Museum and downtown Spencer,” said Mayor Jonathan Williams in talking about the impetus behind bringing the park back. The new park has a stage under an open-air pavilion that has restrooms, along with a lawn where visitors will be able to gather, once the grass is set and rooted, and a walking trail around the outside. Franzese said he believes by the end of July, caution tape that currently protects the new lawn will come down. By then he said he believes the roots will be set.

Williams said the town leaders had not only hoped for but had planned for the park years ago, but then rising costs got in the way.

“When we moved into our new town hall building, when we put that project out to bid, obviously that was when construction prices started to escalate, and the price for doing the upfit (to the municipal building) ending up being more than we had anticipated. It meant we had to cut out the planned park,” Williams explained. But the Board of Aldermen remained determined to make the park happen, and in the end, because of the grants and use of a variety of fundraising sources, there was “minimal town investment” involving taxpayer money he said.

In addition to giving the public a place to gather and spend time in the middle of the downtown area, plans are for the park to eventually connect to the greenway at the Yadkin River Park and other portions of the trails in and around Spencer.