Rockwell purchasing license plate readers, cameras for PD; looking into homeless ordinance Published 12:10 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

ROCKWELL — The Rockwell Board of Aldermen voted to approve the purchase and installment of several license plate readers in town, which Police Chief Cody Trexler had requested in order to be able to cover highly-traveled areas into and out of town with cameras.

Trexler requested the cameras at the June meeting and provided the members of the board with a $23,000 quote, which would cover the purchase and installation of the readers along with five years of support.

He also provided ideas of where the department was looking to place the cameras, which included several high-volume call areas as well as areas with high traffic through town.

For roadways, Trexler said they were looking at the intersections of Highway 52 and Highway 152, Emanuel Church Road and Highway 52 as well as Sunset Drive and Highway 52. He added that the Sunset Drive intersection would also serve to cover the nearby shopping center.

“The original idea was Sunset and 52 for a license plate reader there and a live view camera for that intersection. We respond to larcenies daily at Food Lion, that’s our No. 1 call getter right now,” said Trexler.

Another option provided was Rockwell Park, which Trexler said provided a “low-hanging fruit,” because the park is already outfitted with Wi-Fi and so the town would not need to pay for that for the cameras and readers.

After the discussion, the members of the board voted unanimously to allow Trexler to pay the approximately $23,000 from the available fund balance.

Trexler also asked the board to consider two changes to the town’s ordinances, one modernizing the town’s discharge of weapons in city limits ordinance and the other addressing a rise in the town’s population of homeless people.

Trexler said that the department tries to take homeless people in town to Rowan Helping Ministries so that they can receive help, but that one of the primary problems is that the town of Rockwell does not have services available during the nighttime to assist them.

The members of the board agreed to consider the ordinances of nearby towns governing homeless populations and come back to the next meeting with decisions.

Trexler also asked the members of the board to modernize one of the town’s ordinances, which outlaws the discharging of weapons on a property in town, including “projecting any stone, rock shot or other hard substance by means of a slingshot, bean shooter, air rifle, pop gun, bow or other similar contrivance or fire any pistol, gun or other firearm.”

Trexler asked for the removal of all of the ordinance except for the portion governing the firing of pistols, guns or other firearms.

He said that while he understood that the ordinance was introduced to protect storefronts from vandalism, “there’s other laws in place for that.”

“I find it a little asinine that people can’t shoot an air rifle or whatever a pop gun is on their property,” said Trexler.

The board approved Trexler’s requested ordinance change unanimously.

In other news from the meeting, Alderman Dillon Brewer said that the Rock the Park event has been moved to Sept. 6 due to the weather on the originally-scheduled date of June 17. The town already has the annual Hugh Bost Memorial 5k scheduled for the morning of Sept. 6, but Brewer said that the two should not conflict.

The town also held a contentious public hearing on an annexation request from True Homes for multiple properties totaling approximately 66 acres on Holshouser Road, across from Hilbert Road. A story providing more information on the town’s denial of that request can be found in the Thursday edition of the Salisbury Post.