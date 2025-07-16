One person critical after overnight shooting Published 7:36 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

A dispute between two family members ended in a shooting about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, July 15, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Mark McDaniel of the RCSO said Wednesday morning that deputies received a report of a shooting on U.S. Hwy. 601 near Sells Road about 8:30 p.m. Deputies initially thought the incident was the result of a road rage, but quickly determined the two people involved are related.

“Deputies found both parties at the scene, one suffering from a gunshot wound to the head,” McDaniel said in a release. “That person was taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment and remains in critical care. The other person involved was not harmed and is cooperating with investigators.”

At this point in the investigation, the only property damage found was to the two vehicles involved.

Investigators cleared the scene just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, and Hwy. 601 highway is now open.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or crime stoppers at 1-866-639-JAIL (5245).