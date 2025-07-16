Man charged with murder in shooting death on June 28 Published 11:28 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

SALISBURY — Salisbury police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 45-year-old local man who was shot on June 28 and died from his injuries on June 29.

According to a release from Salisbury Police Major Justin Crews, police received a report of shot fired in the 700 block of East Liberty Street about 10:36 p.m. June 28. When officers arrived, they found Cleveland Sinclair Davis lying in the roadway, unresponsive, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment, but the following day, died from his injuries.

The Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (NCSBI), quickly identified a suspect and on July 15 the Salisbury police arrested Jamel Lee Station, 47, and charged him with murder. He is currently in custody at the Rowan County Detention Center without bond.

“The Salisbury Police Department would like to extend our prayers and thoughts to the Davis family,” said Crews.

Police are continuing to investigate this case and anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or submit tips anonymously to Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.