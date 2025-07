Little League softball: Rowan 10U plays for state title Thursday Published 11:08 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Staff report

PFAFFTOWN — Rowan County’s 10U softball all-stars (ages 8-10) beat Pitt County 2-0 on Wednesday at the Northwest Forsyth Field.

Rowan had lost 4-1 to Pitt County in the winner’s bracket final, but came back through the loser’s bracket for another shot and got it done on Wednesday.

The teams will play one more time on Thursday for the state championship.