High school basketball: Poole upbeat after good summer Published 5:47 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

By Mike London

Salisbury Post

PFAFFTOWN — Ashley Poole was on the road again on Wednesday, as she has a daughter on the Rowan Little League 10U all-star softball team, and those girls reached the state championship game.

“I won’t get any rest until school starts back,” Poole said with a laugh.

Poole, a Salisbury grad who is West Rowan’s girls basketball coach, will switch gears to hoops soon, as she’s the West assistant coach for the annual East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro. Her coaching duties start at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The girls all-star game will be played on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Novant Health Field House, with the boys game set for 8:30 p.m. North Rowan’s Emari Russell is in the boys game, and former North coach Jason Causby is the West assistant coach.

“I went to the East-West game last summer to support Lauren Arnold,” Poole said. “Now I’ll be coaching in the game. It’s a huge honor, and I’m excited about the opportunity. We’ve got some good girls to work with, although the only ones I really know are the girl from Albemarle (Amari Baldwin) and the twins from Lake Norman (Alexis and Samantha Shehan). The twins I know only too well.”

Reigning 4A state champ Lake Norman beat West Rowan 90-15 last November on the most lopsided night for the Falcons in a difficult season. West lost just about everyone to graduation, transfer or injury from the powerful teams that ruled 3A in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

“We’d won back-to-back state championships and beat a lot of people,” Poole said. “Teams had a chance for some payback, and we had a lot of girls who weren’t even on those championship teams who had to take the brunt of it. They didn’t earn that, didn’t deserve that, but they handled it. They got through it. Definitely some tough lessons there, but they learned from them.”

While the Falcons were 2-21 last season, Poole doesn’t see anything like that happening again.

“I was kind of hanging on by fingernails a few times last season, but I still enjoyed coaching the girls and coaching the game,” Poole said. “It’s not like it was all awful. We graduated a very special class, but we still expected to be OK. Then Tiara Thompson transfers. Then Aubrey Martin tears an ACL. After that, we were just too young and too inexperienced.”

The good news is that Martin, who was providing productive minutes for West’s strong teams and probably would have been the standout for the Falcons last season, is back. She’ll join players such as rising sophomores Sydney Smith and Jamiela Allen, both of whom had spurts of brilliance.

“We have a lot of girls who showed improvement, but getting Martin back was probably the biggest positive for us this summer,” Poole said. “We played a bunch. We played at RISE, played at North Meck, played 18 games in all. It’s not like we won them all, but we gained experience and showed growth.”

West’s numbers are getting back up. Poole, who has logged 208 wins during her 12 seasons at West, said there were 19 or 20 girls at every workout.

“We’ve got a really good core group of freshmen who have been with us this summer,” Poole said. “Everything is looking up.”