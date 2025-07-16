Half of Rowan Community Center parking lot to close for construction Published 12:10 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

SALISBURY — Beginning this week, the county has begun the paving work on the Rowan Community Center parking lot. The work will shut down half of the lot.

The half affected will be the eastern parking lot, in front of the board of elections and the former Big Lots.

The general contractor will begin the process for blocking off and preparing for this work the week prior. During this time, access will be limited to the areas in front of the Rowan County Events Center and the main entrance to the Rowan Community Center by the flagpole roundabout.

The former K&W Cafeteria parking lot will not be repaved, however, access to that parking lot may be limited. There will be limited parking spots available at the back of the Rowan Community Center.

Pedestrian access to the building will remain available through the main Rowan Community Center doors in front of the flagpole roundabout. There will be an emergency exit located on the original facility concourse to the left of the Board of Elections. This is a marked emergency exit that is not intended for daily use in and out of the facility.