College football: Virginia Union picked to repeat as CIAA champs Published 11:45 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

CIAA Sports Information

DURHAM — On Wednesday, the CIAA revealed the 2025 All-CIAA preseason football team, as voted on by the Sports Information Directors Association.

The projected order of finish—carefully selected by the Sports Information Directors Association in collaboration with the league’s head football coaches—was also unveiled. The announcement took place during the CIAA’s annual Football Media Day on Thursday, setting the stage for an electrifying season ahead.

The 2025 All-CIAA preseason team is stacked with star power, boasting 12 returning standouts from last season’s elite roster—including eight first-team selections and four major award-winners. Among the headliners are both of last year’s sensational rookies: Offensive Rookie of the Year Micah Robinson (Bowie State) and Defensive Rookie of the Year Marquis Edmond (Virginia State), each poised for even bigger sophomore campaigns.

They’re joined by Virginia State’s Bruno Onwuazor, the reigning Lineman of the Year, and Lincoln’s Zyaire Tart, who returns as the CIAA’s Special Teams Player of the Year.

Fresh off their 2024 CIAA Championship, Virginia Union is riding high into the new season—earning the top spot in the predicted order of finish with 103 points.

But the race is hot. Johnson C. Smith, a team that didn’t make last year’s title game, surged into second place with 101 points, just two shy of the reigning champs—sending a clear message that they’re gunning for the crown. Close behind, last year’s runner-up, Virginia State, was third with 92 points.

2025 Predicted Order of Finish

Virginia Union

Johnson C. Smith

Virginia State

Fayetteville State

Winston-Salem State

Bowie State

Livingstone

Shaw

Elizabeth City State

Lincoln (PA)

Bluefield State

All-CIAA Team – Preseason

Quarterback

1. Daylin Lee (WSSU)

Running Backs

1. Travon Tensley (VUU, previously Shaw)

2. Micah Robinson (Bowie)

Wide Receivers

1. Brevin Caldwell (JCSU)

2. Zyaire Tart (VUU, previously Lincoln

Tight End

1. Devin Cunningham (WSSU)

Offensive Linemen

1. Bruno Onwuazor (VSU)

2. Tyleek McCoy (VSU)

3. Benjamin Hicks (FSU)

4. Adrian Crespin (VUU)

5. Elijah Gordon (WSSU)

Defensive Linemen

1. Lamone Hill Jr. (JCSU)

2. Davion Watkins (Livingstone)

3. Jayshaun Alston (VSU)

4. Cameron Davis (VSU)

Linebackers

1. KJ McNeil (VSU)

2. Quewon Hilliard (Shaw)

3. Jamari Slade (FSU)

Defensive Backs

1. Donavan Howard (VSU)

2. Marquis Edmond (VSU)

3. Jordan Williams (Bowie)

4. Keyshawn Monk (FSU)

Kick Returner

1. Zyaire Tart (VUU)

Place Kicker

1. Brady Myers (VUU)

Punt Returner

1. Terrance Holland (ECSU)

Punter

1. Darius Satterfield (ECSU)