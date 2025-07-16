Cheerwine’s summer contest running through Aug. 14 Published 12:05 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Cheerwine’s annual Uniquely Southern Summer Contest is back, offering lots of prizes and a fun getaway.

The contest, which launched July 4, offers more than $15,000 in prizes including a grand prize of a six-day, five night stay at the Beaufort Hotel.

As noted in a release, the charming, upscale waterfront getaway, previously voted USA Today’s No. 1 “Best Boutique Hotel,” is nestled in the heart of North Carolina’s Crystal Coast. Among the features of the trip for the winner and their guests will be a beautiful sunset cruise, a catamaran tour and gourmet dining. It’s the ultimate summer escape, valued at more than $7,000.

A wide variety of prizes will be awarded weekly. Through July 17, fans can enter to win a Cheerwine Foodies Gift Card Collection with a variety of gift cards from food establishments.

From July 18-24, a Southern Sports Ticket Package will be available to win and will include a pair of tickets to see the Atlanta Braves, Carolina Hornets and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Fans can enter July 25-31 and try to win the Southern BBQ Gift Card Collection, which includes more than 20 gift cards to a variety of barbecue restaurants.

On Aug. 1-7 a Summer Snackin’ Collection will be available and will include a variety of items ranging from hot dogs, jerky, pickles and the new Cheerwine Goo Goos, to a hat, tote bag, tumblers and cooler.

The final entry week will be Aug. 8-14 offering fans the chance to win the Cheerwine Collector’s Fan Cave Bundle. This will include a Cheerwine wooden bench, signs, clock and coffee mugs.

Three of each of the weekly prize packages will be awarded with drawings held as follows: July 21 for the foodies gift cards; July 28 for the sports tickets; Aug. 4 for the barbecue gift cards; Aug. 11 for summer snackin’ collection; and Aug. 18 for the cave fan bundle.

Plus, the release said, every winner will receive plenty of Cheerwine, adding to these summer adventures.

“This contest is all about helping our fans explore everything that makes the South so special,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice president of marketing for Cheerwine and a fifth-generation founding family member. “We want to be part of the memories they make, and we’re excited to give our fans the chance to win prizes as fun and unique as they are.”

The contest is live through Aug. 14. No purchase is necessary, and those entering must be at least 18.

There are three ways to enter including buying Cheerwine and uploading receipts, #cheerwinesummer and entering bonus code. Social media posts can be made on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

Per the rules, all receipts must be uploaded by Aug. 14.

For a complete list of the official rules and entry and eligibility requirements, along with a more detailed description of the prize packages, go to cheerwine.com/contest.