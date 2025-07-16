American Legion baseball: High Point wins in extras Published 11:31 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Rowan County’s American Legion baseball team sent 46 men to the plate on Wednesday and still came out on the short end on the scoreboard at Finch Field.

High Point Post 87 (23-7) took a frantic 8-7 victory in the bottom of the ninth. punching in a decisive run after starting the ninth with a runner at second base.

High Point tied the best-of-five series at two games apiece. Game 5 at Newman Park on Thursday will determine which team goes to the state tournament and which teams packs up uniforms.

Ordinarily “ghost runner” baseball isn’t invoked until the 10th inning in Legion baseball, but there may have been special rules for a playoff game.

It was an unusual night that included a lengthy delay for EMS personnel to be summoned to aid the plate umpire who was overcome by heat or illness as Rowan was mounting a rally in the top of the seventh.

Rowan drew 11 walks and one HBP, and High Point chipped in with several errors. That should’ve been more than enough for Rowan (25-8) to win, but Rowan managed a grand total of four hits (4-for-30), all singles, and left 12 men on base against three High Point hurlers.

Rowan’s defense was shaky early, as outfielders struggled with windy conditions. High Point put together a four-run first and a three-run second for a 7-1 lead, and the game appeared headed in the general direction of the 10-run rule.

Rowan starting pitcher Eli Graham didn’t make it through the second inning, and Corbin Hales faced only three batters.

Chase Fisher relieved to start the third and put up zeroes in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth, striking out four and giving Rowan lots of chances to climb back in the game.

Rowan scored a run in the first with the aid of two walks and an error.

Rowan got three runs in the fourth thanks to two errors and four walks to get back to 7-4.

Three more walks and Carter Durant’s infield hit made it 7-5 in the sixth, but Marshal Faw lined out to the first baseman with the bases full. A little higher, and Faw’s liner may have scored three runs.

Rowan rallied again in the seventh both before and after the delay that occurred waiting for a replacement umpire to arrive. Gaige Scruggs walked to force home a run, and Cole Blevins hit a game-tying, line-drive sac fly.

Rowan’s fourth hurler, Luke Ponczka (1-1), held High Point scoreless in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.

Rowan missed a scoring chance in the eighth due to a base-running mistake, as Carter Durant had thoughts of going first to third on a successful bunt by Brice Knox. He rounded second too far and couldn’t scramble back to the bag.

Ponczka stopped High Point again in the bottom of the eighth.

Rowan started the top of the ninth with a runner at second base. Eli Graham sacrificed Ponczka to third, but winning pitcher Dom Azzerello worked out of the jam, striking out the red-hot Blevins to end the inning.

Then Ponczka took a tough loss in the bottom of the ninth.

High Point starting pitcher Ryan Aufderheur was tough to hit. Post 87 also used Graham Sutherland on the bump before Azzerello entered the game in the seventh.

B;evins was 0-for-2 but had two RBIs for Rowan. Eli Graham went 0-for-2, but scored twice.