Tutoring program available for students after school Published 12:07 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Registration is open for Bright Minds Academy’s After School Tutoring Program.

Hosted by Second Presbyterian Church, 732 Lincolnton Road, Salisbury, the program will begin Aug. 11 with a $30 registration fee and weekly fees of $85.

Participants will be picked up after school with tutoring time offered for students from pick up to 5:30 p.m.

Toni Cook-Smith, founder, added that on a certain Saturday of the month they will open up at the same location, for anyone to come in and receive help.

Tutoring for at least 35 students is being offered this year in math and English Language Arts (ELA) for elementary to middle school students, ages 5-13. Private tutoring is also available along with tutoring in Spanish, as Cook-Smith, who serves as a tutor in an elementary school, said they wanted to open it up to the bilingual children having seen them struggle.

She said this year they are also seeking high school students who either need community service hours or “just have a love for the kids,” to come and pair them with the children and work with them and help them understand things better.

This is their first time the program has been offered at the church, but Bright Minds Academy has been in existence for 10 years, said Cook-Smith.

As noted on its website, Bright Minds is “an after-school and summer program that provides children with a safe and nurturing environment to learn and grow.”

Cook-Smith said that it all began back when she was working as a hairdresser, having been a licensed hairdresser for 31 years.

Continually hearing parents tell her they wished there was something available for their children to do during the summer besides playing as once they return to school they act as if they don’t know anything.

Having heard this multiple times, she said she felt this was a call for help from the community and telling that she loves community, therefore she contacted her sister Teri Shaw who worked for the city of Salisbury at the time as a program director and who guided her as to what would be needed to start up a summer tutoring camp.

She then called her husband, Anthony Smith, who was on the city council and served as pastor at Mission House, and told him she needed him to help her come up with a name for a summer camp

When they started the camp in 2015, she said they could only have seven children at the time as she only had an SUV to get them around for field trips.

In just a brief time, Cook-Smith said he called her back and told her Bright Minds, which she said liked.

“Speaking to these kids, Bright Minds, you are bright, you are able to do this,” she said. “So that’s how we got the name, because I wanted it that every time we said it, we spoke into the heart of our community and our kids.”

Those wishing to receive an application for the afterschool tutoring program, can visit Bright Minds Academy Facebook page and scan the code and send the completed form to Cook-Smith at brightmindsexcel@gmail.com.