The Carolina Artists guild president to host ‘No Rules/Trash to Treasure’ fun mini workshop Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The Carolina Artists guild President Mary Ellen Bennett will host a fun and interactive mini workshop at the club’s monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Faith Center 100 N. Jackson St. entrance) Salisbury. Meetings are free and guests are always welcome.

Are you ready to create art that is 100-percent fun? This month’s mini workshop will assist artists to create textured and colorful art using found materials, nature items, paint, sand and various other reclaimed materials.

“The workshop will help you gain the feeling of doing something that I call ‘no-rule’ art, Bennett said. “Everyone will leave with a finished ‘junk art’ piece to take home.”

Some materials will be furnished but participants are asked to bring a old canvas, mat board or cardboard, old artist paintbrushes, numerous assorted recyclable items (household or other) and cheap acrylic paint. Bennett wants the mini workshop to be fun and a way to open up your mind to the freedom of creating art. If you have something special that you want to incorporate, feel free to bring it.

Bennett loves creating paintings, jewelry and mini sculptures from a wide variety of items that normally are destined for the landfill. “Junk art is the perfect way to use your imagination to create artwork that is totally unique and displays your signature style,” she said. Numerous pieces of her artwork will be on display during the presentation. Some pieces may be available for purchase.

Guild members are currently exhibiting a variety of artwork at the Pop-Up Art Show at the Rowan Public Library at the headquarters on West Fisher Street. Most artwork is available for purchase.

Preparations are being made for the 35th Annual Art Expo Show and Sale on Sept. 16-20 at the Salisbury Civic Center on Martin Luther King Ave. The show will include the popular artist showcase gift shop, meet the artist reception and other associated activities for attendees. Free admission. Contact the guild for information and how you can enter your artwork.

Many members recently participated in the annual Silver Arts Show sponsored by the Rowan Arts & Recreation and are qualified to exhibit their art and photography at the state finals in Raleigh later in the summer.

This year, The Carolina Artists guild is launching a special program that invites art lovers to participate as an annual partner, supporter or sponsor. Perks and benefits include original member artwork and handcrafted Carolina Artist mugs by potter and artist Joyce Darling of Darling Studio and Gallery in Landis. Guild supporters will be recognized at the Art Expo reception and at events throughout the year. All donations are tax deductible.

The Carolina Artists guild offers monthly free interactive mini workshops, classes, guest artist workshops, community events and shows throughout the year. A speaker service is available for clubs.

Mary-Louise Hooper is offering watercolor and drawing classes at the Joyce Darling Gallery in Landis. Hooper is now accepting registration for new classes starting in August.

Cherrathee Hager will be offering a Fabulous Fall Workshop creating whimsical art yard designed to create smiles. Some classes suitable for children 10 and older. Space limited. Use the contact info below to request dates and information on all classes.

The guild always welcomes new members to learn, create and share art. Artists, photographers and art lovers are encouraged to attend monthly meetings.