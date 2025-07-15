Only two races left without candidates in local elections Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

SALISBURY — Several more candidates filed for local offices on Monday, leaving only two races without candidates at the end of the first week of the filing period.

Cleveland

In Cleveland, incumbent Mayor Pat Phifer filed for reelection on Monday. Phifer has served multiple terms as mayor of the town and spent a decade on the Cleveland Board of Commissioners before that.

Salisbury

Incumbent City Council Member Susan Kluttz filed for reelection on Monday as well. Kluttz was appointed to the council in February to fill the empty seat left by the death of former Mayor Karen Alexander. She previously spent 14 years as mayor, from 1987 to 2011.

Spencer

Incumbent Alderman Erin Moody also filed for reelection on Monday, meaning that all of the open seats in Spencer now have candidates. Moody is in the midst of her first term as alderman after being elected in 2023.

Kannapolis

Challenger Holden Sides filed his candidacy for the unexpired seat on the Kannapolis City Council on Monday, joining Phillip Goodman in the contest for the two years left on Tom Kincaid’s term. This will be the second foray into Kannapolis elections for Sides, who unsuccessfully vied for a seat during the 2023 election.

Positions without candidates include:

One Cleveland Board of Commissioners seat

One East Spencer Board of Aldermen seat

The filing opened on Monday at 8 a.m. at the Rowan County Board of Elections office, located in the Rowan Community Center, 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W., Salisbury. Filling will run through noon on Friday, July 18.

Candidates can also submit the required notice, if certified, via mail or courier service. Notices must be submitted in person or by mail, they cannot be submitted by a surrogate.

